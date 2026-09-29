Deep Fishing codes September 2026

Redeem these new Roblox Deep Fishing codes for free cash, baits, and potions to dominate the ocean.

Deep Fishing codes: A Roblox character in a red beanie and PT shirt holding a fishing rod on their back and standing on a black outline of a sun on a beach
Daz Skubich Avatar

Updated:

Roblox 
Google Preferred Source Button

Use our Deep Fishing codes to stock up on bait so you can discover all the various fishy friends the ocean has to offer. Despite the game's name, there's nothing deep about this game, which is what makes it so satisfying.

We look for new Deep Fishing codes regularly, so bookmark this page and check back soon for some more resources.

Here are all the new Deep Fishing codes:

  • update8 - three tide bait and a luck potion (new!)
  • keys - five meadow bait (new!)
  • kraken - five meadow bait
  • update7 - three tide bait and a luck potion
  • skins - three meadow bait
  • Update6 - three tide bait and a luck potion
  • Update5 - three tide bait and a luck potion
  • update4 - three tide bait and a luck potion
  • pond - five meadow bait
  • Update2 - 2.5k cash and three tide bait
  • Update3 - 2.5k cash and three tide bait
  • Fishing - five meadow bait
  • ThanksforPlaying - 5k cash and a luck potion
  • Gifting - five meadow bait
  • Mutations - five meadow bait
  • BigFish - three meadow bait
  • Frostmere - five meadow bait
  • Release - 1k cash

For even more freebies across the best Roblox games, check out our master list of Roblox codes next.

Deep Fishing codes: A screenshot of the codes box with Pocket Tactics in the slot and a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem Deep Fishing codes?

Redeeming Deep Fishing codes is really simple. All you have to do is:

  • Launch Deep Fishing in Roblox
  • Complete the short tutorial
  • Tap the Shop button
  • Scroll to the bottom
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem
  • Enjoy your freebies!

How do I get more cash in Deep Fishing?

There are two ways to get more cash for free in Deep Fishing. The first is to claim the playtime rewards. You'll find a present box near the various shops on the shore with a countdown floating above it. Once this reaches zero, you can claim some free cash! The other way is to claim the OP reward from the menu by liking the game on Roblox and joining the LazyGames group. Then you can grab 5k cash and a permanent 10% cash boost!

Deep Fishing codes: A screenshot of a Discord server invite with a PT logo in the top right corner

Is there a Deep Fishing Discord server?

Yes, there is a Deep Fishing Discord. You can click here to join the server and gain access to the latest updates, sneak peeks, and giveaways. You can also hang out with other fishing fans.

How do I get more Deep Fishing codes?

The easiest way to get more Deep Fishing codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. While there is a codes channel in the game's Discord server, the devs haven't updated it since August 2026, so it's not the most reliable source of information. We'll do the hard work of tracking down fresh freebies and deleting old codes, so you can focus on your angling skills.

Expired codes:

  • tidal1000

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Deep Fishing codes.

If you’re looking for a Roblox or rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.