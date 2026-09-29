Deep Fishing codes September 2026

Use our Deep Fishing codes to stock up on bait so you can discover all the various fishy friends the ocean has to offer. Despite the game's name, there's nothing deep about this game, which is what makes it so satisfying.

We look for new Deep Fishing codes regularly, so bookmark this page and check back soon for some more resources.

Here are all the new Deep Fishing codes:

update8 - three tide bait and a luck potion (new!)

- three tide bait and a luck potion (new!) keys - five meadow bait (new!)

- five meadow bait (new!) kraken - five meadow bait

- five meadow bait update7 - three tide bait and a luck potion

- three tide bait and a luck potion skins - three meadow bait

- three meadow bait Update6 - three tide bait and a luck potion

- three tide bait and a luck potion Update5 - three tide bait and a luck potion

- three tide bait and a luck potion update4 - three tide bait and a luck potion

- three tide bait and a luck potion pond - five meadow bait

- five meadow bait Update2 - 2.5k cash and three tide bait

- 2.5k cash and three tide bait Update3 - 2.5k cash and three tide bait

- 2.5k cash and three tide bait Fishing - five meadow bait

- five meadow bait ThanksforPlaying - 5k cash and a luck potion

- 5k cash and a luck potion Gifting - five meadow bait

- five meadow bait Mutations - five meadow bait

- five meadow bait BigFish - three meadow bait

- three meadow bait Frostmere - five meadow bait

- five meadow bait Release - 1k cash

For even more freebies across the best Roblox games, check out our master list of Roblox codes next.

How do I redeem Deep Fishing codes?

Redeeming Deep Fishing codes is really simple. All you have to do is:

Launch Deep Fishing in Roblox

Complete the short tutorial

Tap the Shop button

Scroll to the bottom

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies!

How do I get more cash in Deep Fishing?

There are two ways to get more cash for free in Deep Fishing. The first is to claim the playtime rewards. You'll find a present box near the various shops on the shore with a countdown floating above it. Once this reaches zero, you can claim some free cash! The other way is to claim the OP reward from the menu by liking the game on Roblox and joining the LazyGames group. Then you can grab 5k cash and a permanent 10% cash boost!

Is there a Deep Fishing Discord server?

Yes, there is a Deep Fishing Discord. You can click here to join the server and gain access to the latest updates, sneak peeks, and giveaways. You can also hang out with other fishing fans.

How do I get more Deep Fishing codes?

The easiest way to get more Deep Fishing codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. While there is a codes channel in the game's Discord server, the devs haven't updated it since August 2026, so it's not the most reliable source of information. We'll do the hard work of tracking down fresh freebies and deleting old codes, so you can focus on your angling skills.

Expired codes:

tidal1000

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Deep Fishing codes.