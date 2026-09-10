Defeat Anime RNG codes September 2026

Find all the new Defeat Anime RNG codes in our guide and redeem them in the Roblox game for shards, power, and potions.

Defeat Anime RNG codes - a giant character in the game
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Use these Defeat Anime RNG codes to get some more rolls and expand your roster of anime-themed characters. Then, level them up and take them out to fight through waves and waves of enemies. The further you get, the more rewards you earn, so make sure you're as strong as possible.

New codes are released fairly regularly for this game, so make sure you pop back and grab all the latest options for more shards and potions.

Here are all the new Defeat Anime RNG codes:

  • Bugfixes1 - 50 trait shards
  • Update3 - 75 trait shards
  • Chainsaw - Genius Mutated Koben
  • Evangelion - angelic power
  • Blossom - blossom power
  • micropatch1 - 30 trait shards
  • UpdateTwo - 50 trait shards and five luck potions
  • Release - 25 trait shards, three luck potions, three XP potions, and three gold potions

We know you like Roblox codes, so keep our ever-expanding guide bookmarked so you can get plenty of freebies in the best Roblox games.

how to redeem Defeat Anime RNG codes in the roblox game

How do I redeem Defeat Anime RNG codes?

Here's how to redeem the codes in Defeat Anime RNG:

  • Start up Defeat Anime RNG in Roblox
  • Open the shop tab, or click the three dots at the top of the screen
  • Paste or type a code into the box one at a time
  • Hit enter
  • There you are, free items!

What are Defeat Anime RNG codes?

The codes above come right from Defeat Anime RNG's team, specifically the developer, Rak. As with many Roblox games, the codes appear when the game gets updates or fixes, or hits a milestone. Some of the codes are for additions to the game, like named anime, such as Evangelion.

Is there a Defeat Anime RNG codes Discord?

There's an official Discord server for Defeat Anime RNG, should you wish to join it. It has different channels for updates and information about the game, and plenty of space for you to chat with other players and compare your anime units.

We keep this guide up to date, so keep checking back for more Defeat Anime RNG codes.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.