Imagine you're just out for a walk in your neighborhood when BAM! The full force of a cool, much more powerful figure comes raining down on your head. The poor ragdolls. You can be the one with the power in this Roblox game, and in case that's not enough aura points, you can grab Defeat Ragdolls for Powers codes too.

Codes offer coins and packs, as well as the odd power, so you'll need to scoop them up in order to cause as much chaos as possible in the lives of the NPCs wandering around. They deserve it for being mean, probably.

Here are all the new Defeat Ragdolls for Powers codes:

6KCCU - 6k coins and an epic pack

- 6k coins and an epic pack 5KCCU - 5k coins and an epic pack

- 5k coins and an epic pack 500KPLAYS - 1k coins and an epic pack

- 1k coins and an epic pack COOP - 2.5k coins and an epic pack

- 2.5k coins and an epic pack LAUNCH! - 2.5k coins, a rare pack, and the ravager power

We've got plenty of other Roblox codes to redeem in all your other favorite Roblox games, so head to our list for all the latest.

How do I redeem my Defeat Ragdolls for Powers codes?

It's easy to redeem Defeat Ragdolls for Powers codes, so here's a short list of instructions:

Launch Defeat Ragdolls for Powers on Roblox

Open the settings in the top-left corner

Head to the 'codes' tab and type your code in the box

Click 'redeem' and find out what you got!

How do I get more Defeat Ragdolls for Powers codes?

Because the developer is the only one who can release more codes, we're waiting for them to be kind enough to give us some freebies. When they do, we'll update this page with all the latest, as well as which previous rewards have expired. All you need to do is sit back and relax, but if you want to make life harder for yourself by looking around for codes, feel free.

Is there a Defeat Ragdolls for Powers Discord server?

At the moment, there isn't an official Defeat Ragdolls for Powers Discord server, but you can join the developer, Yukky Toast's community group on Roblox. It's not a great substitute, as you can't talk to other players, but it'll help you stay informed on the game. A win is a win.