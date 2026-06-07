Defend Your Base With Anime codes June 2026

Jump into battle with the new Defend Your Base With Anime codes so you can redeem plenty of free cash, traits, and units.

Defend Your Base With Anime codes - Roblox character stands in front of their base with anime units behind them
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Our favorite anime heroes meeting their end in a fiery pit of lava because you can't afford to buy them isn't preferable, so Defend Your Base With Anime codes will make sure you save them from a horrible death. Plus, once you've rescued them from the rolling area, you can use them to take down all kinds of enemies and bosses, which means you'll be on the leaderboards in no time.

Codes are good for plenty of cash and trait shards, which you can use at the trait machine by the shop. Sometimes, you'll also get rare mythical units, which will help you a ton with those pesky boss battles. You got this.

Here are all the new Defend Your Base With Anime codes:

  • 67CODE! - 67k cash, 25 trait shards, and an Orbita unit (new!)
  • CRAFTNERF! - 25k cash and 25 trait shards
  • BLEACHPART2! - Diamond Aizen unit, 15k cash, and ten trait shards (wave 52 required)
  • SRYFORSHUTDOWN! - 25k cash, Kenpachi unit, and 25 trait shards (wave 26 required)

Make sure you get all your Roblox codes stat, or you'll be missing out on ways to get a leg up in all your fave Roblox games.

Defend Your Base With Anime codes redemption screen

How do I redeem my Defend Your Base With Anime codes?

Redeeming Defend Your Base with Anime codes couldn't be much easier, but we have an easy guide to follow if you're lost:

  • Launch Defend Your Base With Anime on Roblox
  • Hit 'codes' in the top-right corner
  • Enter your code in the box and hit 'redeem'
  • Enjoy your freebie!

How do I get more Defend Your Base With Anime codes?

As of right now, the developer of Defend Your Base with Anime tends to drop codes quite sporadically. Unfortunately, this means we can't predict when more will come. There is good news, however, as we're happy to be your source for all new codes - we check for them regularly, and update our list with new and expired ones, so you're not wasting your time trying to redeem old ones.

Is there a Defend Your Base with Anime Discord server?

There is a Discord server you can join here. Get support, enter giveaways, receive all the game news and leaks, participate in polls, and find plenty of fellow players to chat with there - the community is ready and waiting.

Before starting at Pocket Tactics, Quinn freelanced articles and taught writing. They have a degree in Politics and another in Writing, a deep longing for the nostalgic days of the Wii’s prime era, and an interest in storytelling. With a taste in gaming described as ‘eclectic’, they’ll play pretty much anything as long as it’s got some soul and fun colors. They particularly love Hades, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Roblox, and Animal Crossing: New Leaf (the latter even despite losing their 3DS many moons ago). Their biggest gaming guilty pleasure is interactive romance novels, but they frequently need to remind themselves that it’s okay to like things, actually.

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