Defend Your Base With Anime codes June 2026

Our favorite anime heroes meeting their end in a fiery pit of lava because you can't afford to buy them isn't preferable, so Defend Your Base With Anime codes will make sure you save them from a horrible death. Plus, once you've rescued them from the rolling area, you can use them to take down all kinds of enemies and bosses, which means you'll be on the leaderboards in no time.

Codes are good for plenty of cash and trait shards, which you can use at the trait machine by the shop. Sometimes, you'll also get rare mythical units, which will help you a ton with those pesky boss battles. You got this.

Here are all the new Defend Your Base With Anime codes:

67CODE! - 67k cash, 25 trait shards, and an Orbita unit (new!)

CRAFTNERF! - 25k cash and 25 trait shards

BLEACHPART2! - Diamond Aizen unit, 15k cash, and ten trait shards (wave 52 required)

SRYFORSHUTDOWN! - 25k cash, Kenpachi unit, and 25 trait shards (wave 26 required)

Make sure you get all your Roblox codes stat, or you'll be missing out on ways to get a leg up in all your fave Roblox games.

How do I redeem my Defend Your Base With Anime codes?

Redeeming Defend Your Base with Anime codes couldn't be much easier, but we have an easy guide to follow if you're lost:

Launch Defend Your Base With Anime on Roblox

Hit 'codes' in the top-right corner

Enter your code in the box and hit 'redeem'

Enjoy your freebie!

How do I get more Defend Your Base With Anime codes?

As of right now, the developer of Defend Your Base with Anime tends to drop codes quite sporadically. Unfortunately, this means we can't predict when more will come. There is good news, however, as we're happy to be your source for all new codes - we check for them regularly, and update our list with new and expired ones, so you're not wasting your time trying to redeem old ones.

Is there a Defend Your Base with Anime Discord server?

There is a Discord server you can join here. Get support, enter giveaways, receive all the game news and leaks, participate in polls, and find plenty of fellow players to chat with there - the community is ready and waiting.