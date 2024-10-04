Nope, these aren’t tasty treats from the Apple overlords, but knowing how to delete iPhone cookies is still an important thing to know when it comes to the flagship smartphone. Beyond cookies, you might also want to know how to delete your iPhone history, so we’re on hand for that, too.

How do I delete iPhone cookies?

Cookies can be helpful in theory, but they can often hinder your iPhone by slowing it down and preventing your browser from showing the latest version of some web pages out there. We don’t want your internet scrolling to be slow, so here’s how to delete iPhone cookies:

Go to ‘settings’ on your iPhone

Search for the application Safari

Click on Safari, and find the ‘history’ tab

Select the ‘clear history and website data’ option

Your cookies are now deleted!

Easy, right? If you go in and the button is gray instead of blue, that’s okay, it just means there are no cookies or cache to clear. And that’s a good thing in our book. However, we can also help you clear your browser, which also removes cookies from your iPhone:

Go to settings on your device

Search for Safari

Click on it

Go to advanced

Select website data

Hit remove all website data

How do I block cookies on iPhone?

Looking for some extra privacy on your iPhone? No worries, as cookies can actually track some information about your internet habits. For example, targeted ads won’t be able to well, target you, without cookies. Should you want to block cookies to save yourself any hassle with them down the line, just follow these steps:

Go to ‘settings’ on your device

Search for Safari

Click on the application

Go to ‘advanced’

Select ‘block all cookies’

What happens if I block cookies on my iPhone?

While we’re all for blocking cookies due to the issues they can cause, we do have to point out that some websites are inaccessible if you don’t allow cookies, but these sites will inform you of that.

Should I block cookies on my iPhone?

Blocking cookies is completely optional, but as we’ve mentioned, there are advantages to doing so. Limiting tracking of your internet habits is always handy, and can often stop, at least for a bit, the constant barrage of tailored ads you may see on websites out there. Nevertheless, blocking cookies can also render some websites unusable, though this is quite rare.

How do I delete my iPhone’s history?

It’s okay. There’s no judgement here. We all need to clear our browsing history once in a while. Whatever the reason is for starting a fresh slate, we’re here to make it easier to delete your iPhone history. To delete your entire history, simply follow the same steps as above for the cookies. Or, if you just want to remove a single website from your browser history, you need to:

Open the Safari app

Tap the ‘bookmarks’ button

Go to ‘history’

Tap the ‘edit’ button

Select any website you want to delete

Hit delete

