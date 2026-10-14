"We're not like other games" - Delta Force's Art Director on character design, cosmetics, and community

While visiting Tencent's headquarters in Shenzhen, China, I got to sit down with the Art Director for Delta Force and discuss the process behind making this unique extraction shooter. Thanks to my visit to Tencent's 3D scanning and mocap studio, as well as a Delta Force eSports match in Chongqing, I truly got a feel for the passionate team and community behind this young mobile shooter.

In case you're unfamiliar, Delta Force is a cross-platform FPS game for mobile, PC, and consoles that started as an extraction shooter, but has since added other game modes. Whether you want some Battlefield-style tugs of war to fight for territory or PvPvE tension akin to Arc Raiders, Delta Force is unabashedly throwing everything at the wall. The team recently celebrated the game's 2nd birthday with Anniversary: Season Reorientation, and announced a bunch of upcoming content for its third year, including Detonation, a bomb diffusal mode, the Siege: Valkyrie Operations map, and the addition of tons of Unreal Engine 5 features.

During this very exciting time for the game, I got to sit down with William, Delta Force's Art Director, and pick his brain about the more creative and aesthetically-driven elements. When researching for this interview, I saw that the global Delta Force X account had recently asked the community for feedback on a change, so I asked William about the importance of player feedback to the development process.

He told me, "It's very, very important." Apparently, this post is just one example of the Western community team trying to reach the level of communication with the fanbase that the game's Chinese accounts achieve. William continued, "At least in China, we think we are the team that listens to the players the most." He also shared with me that, compared to some of his previous work as a designer, Delta Force's process is very community-driven. Instead of creating art, putting it in the game, and seeing how players react to it, the team goes looking for ideas from the Delta Force community and works on those.

William also mentioned that the game's production pipeline is AAA-scale, so designs and new features take a long time to come to fruition. But during this long process, the Delta Force team gathers feedback from its community and takes it very seriously. He said, "They're not like designers. They're just common players. We have two or three stages [in the process] open for players to give us feedback. I feel like most of the time we are creating this Delta Force IP together with the players, right? I think that's a very unique experience, even for my career, and I find it's really fun."

You can't really talk about art and design in a free mobile game without touching on IP collaborations, and William echoed a lot of what Shadow, the game's director, told Staff Writer Sam previously about Delta Force's crossovers. He explained, "I think we don't want to do [collabs] only for more people to know us, or only for revenue, like a KPI kind of thing. I think, at least to me, and to the game designers, from the very beginning when we're picking the IP, we pick something we really love."

This ties directly into making the IP, whether it's Tomb Raider, Rainbow Six Siege, or Saw, work within Delta Force's existing house style. "Delta Force; it's kind of hardcore," William told me. "People really enjoy the world, the character building, and we already have our own visual identity and world setup, right? We want our players to say, 'Oh, this character looks like the characters in Delta Force. That's why they crossed over and made it happen.'"

That being said, it's not all gritty military realism. Much like other live service games, Delta Force still includes injections of color and humor, from flashy weapon wraps to exclusive avatars and calling cards. I asked William how the art team balances these two elements so the game keeps its military roots while still including fun elements. He told me that, at the beginning of development, Delta Force's core was its legacy. "I think the goal for that stage is we want to build a very professional military game." As development continued, this became the foundation for everything the team made, but they began to introduce new elements on top of the established aesthetic. William said, "We want to make a game that the whole world will love, and the whole world contains a lot of different types of people."

In a slightly strange, but ultimately very useful analogy, William compared Delta Force to a sandwich. He said the bread is the military setting and story, which encompasses everything and serves as the IP's beginning and end. The meat (or meat replacement) is the gameplay, and then any additional fun design elements are like adding different vegetables and sauces to your sandwich. These additions never take away from the core military vibe or interfere with gameplay; instead, they complement it.

The team achieves this by making their cosmetic items referential rather than literal. As an example, William mentioned the Chinese Long dragon, which the team used as inspiration for some cosmetics. He said, "We're not like other games. They'd have wings and a dragon hat, but we don't do that. That also makes our style different from other games in the market." The materials the team uses to craft these items also matter, especially when it comes to making a paid cosmetic feel 'worth it'. William said that "We're not only putting the most expensive-looking thing onto the highest-rarity stuff," but instead balancing different design elements to convey tactile worth and ultimately, prompt players to buy an item because they think it looks cool.

That doesn't mean that F2P players miss out, though. William expressed that he and the rest of the team know what it's like to be a broke student but still want good items in games, so they do their best to combat this. "We have a team that still spends a lot of time thinking about, within a lower budget, what is the most value we can give to players," he said. "We still keep having innovation and creativity put into the lower tier of the cosmetics for players to enjoy, and actually, we are also adding more modeling and texture efforts to make it feel valuable, even though it sometimes is free."

Finally, on my trip to Shenzhen, I visited Tencent's in-house mocap and 3D scanning studio, and it was impressive, to say the least. I asked William how the art team uses these tools, and it turns out Delta Force makes heavy use of 3D scanning technology when creating operators. "I would say that's the very foundational technology for us to make the character and the world feel real," William told me. "In the very beginning, we said we want to create a character that people believe you can talk to. You can not only fight side by side with them, but also, if you look into their eyes, they're like a real person. So that's very important for us to get the real-life data from real humans." 3D modeling or keyframe animation can sometimes miss the little details that bridge the gap between fantasy and reality, so scanning and mocapping real actors eliminates this issue.

Delta Force is still in relative infancy, with plenty of competitors at its back, but the team is clearly passionate about making it one of the best shooter games out there. It was a pleasure speaking with William, and with all the new content coming this year and in 2027, there's never been a better time to jump into the fray.