Get a free $20 skin in Delta Force right now, before it’s too late

Delta Force is proving to be a true FPS champion on mobile, and Team Jade is celebrating with free skins and limited-time rewards.

Delta Force free akm skin: An image of Toxik in Delta Force.
Published:

Delta Force: Hawk Ops 

Delta Force may be fresh-faced on the FPS scene, but it wastes no time dominating its well-established genre rivals. At least that’s how it appears right now, following a staggeringly strong launch on iPhone and Android, with downloads exceeding most triple-A debuts. Off the back of this milestone, Team Jade is rolling out new rewards – including an Epic tier skin you don’t want to miss.

The brand-new shooter is barely a week old, but Delta Force is strongly barrelling ahead. According to the developer in a recent statement, the game “has achieved the ‘#1 Top Free Game’ position in both the App Store and Google Play Store, with over ten million players.” This impressive feat culminated over four days, with new Delta Force operators such as Nox debuting at the free mobile game’s launch. Marking the occasion is Burst Fest, an event that spans both PC and handheld devices.

For a limited time, players can expect “generous rewards simply by playing” the FPS game. Rewards include free access to operators that normally require unlocking, a seven-day login bonus, and over 150 weapon skins available for free. There’s also 21-vehicle appearances to flick through, too. However, the highlight of these rewards is easily the free Epic tier AKM skin you can unlock just by booting up the game.

The AKM ‘Forest Hunter’ skin is ideal for taking refuge in camouflage and blending into the scenery around you. It’s giving All Ghillied Up vibes from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and that’s always a good thing.

Delta Force free akim skin: An image of the Forest Hunter AKM in Delta Force.

Considering that skin bundles can cost upwards of 1,500 Delta Tickets – equivalent to $20 – we recommend claiming this reward fast. Once you unlock it, don’t forget to check out this event:

  • Mini-mode Hot Zone is available on mobile starting May 2. Players can enjoy fast-paced 3v3v3 PvP combat while getting awesome rewards, including MandelCells

Alongside Hot Zone is the arrival of the new map, Trench Lines (Night), switching the action to an ill-lit battlefield where snipers can take advantage of enemy players navigating the darkness. If you’re still on the fence about Delta Force, check out our Delta Force review before you step foot into battle.

