Team Jade’s Delta Force is already cementing itself as one of the more promising shooters out there, following a well-received launch on PC. As FPS fans wait for the game’s console and mobile launch, the developer shares a brand-new update regarding the iPhone and Android iterations of the game. Unfortunately, Delta Force is getting delayed, but for a worthwhile reason.

Addressing the game’s growing playerbase on social media, Team Jade expresses that “Delta Force is – and will continue to be – a very ambitious project […] after carefully reviewing our production pipeline, we’ve decided that the current release schedule for the mobile version won’t allow us to deliver the top-tier experience you deserve – the mobile version will now launch in Summer 2025.” Currently, a specific Delta Force release date is yet to be confirmed. Originally, the new FPS game was rumored to launch on iOS and Android on or around January 21, 2025.

The free mobile game’s listing on the Google Play Store, as spotted by ‘LeakersOnDF’, suggests that Delta Force will now release on April 24, 2025. While the delay isn’t ideal, choosing to postpone the shooter in the face of quality should ultimately pay off in the long run. Given that high-profile titles like Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile launched in a less-than-desirable state last year, riddling every match with bugs and glitches, we’ll happily wait for Delta Force to arrive when it’s good and ready.

“We know many of you have been eagerly awaiting this version of the game, and we sincerely apologize for the delay. This decision wasn’t made lightly, but we firmly believe it’s the right choice to deliver the best possible experience for all players,” the studio adds.

In the meantime, Delta Force isn’t the only FPS looking to make waves on the shooter scene. FAU-G: Domination is shaping up to be a real contender in 2025, and you can check out all the details for the second FAU-G: Domination beta if you fancy giving it a try.

For more of the latest mobile hardware and gaming news, follow us on Google News to stay in the loop.