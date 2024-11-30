Ahead of the game’s PC beta launch, Team Jade has announced tons of Delta Force free items that you can claim in-game, setting the upcoming free-to-play shooter apart from its competitors’ business models. Following the Android technical test earlier this week, we’re even more excited to jump back into Delta Force on mobile.

The hype is real for Delta Force, the new FPS game from Team Jade and TiMi Studios, and we’re not at all surprised given how much Pocket Tactics’ staff writer Sam enjoyed his hands-on Delta Force preview at Gamescom this year. The excitement is only increasing as pre-registrations have surpassed 3.8 million, leading the developers to add even more rewards to the line-up. If you’re holding out for the mobile release date, don’t worry – the Delta Force Twitter stated that “mobile and console players will also be eligible for the same rewards.”

On top of the somewhat-expected assortment of pre-registration rewards, Delta Force is also offering a slew of other completely free weapon and vehicle skins as part of the base game, breaking away from the battle pass, loot box, and in-game store systems that we’re used to seeing in games like Fortnite, CoD, and more. Some fans are even calling the decision “too good to be true” and are cautious about what this means for other aspects of the game’s monetization.

What are the Delta Force pre-registration rewards?

If you sign up for the game ahead of the Delta Force release date, you can claim the following rewards based on how many people take part in the campaign:

100k – field first aid kit, bottled antibiotics, and avatar – ready (achieved)

500k – TG-H vest, DAS helmet, and calling card – action time (achieved)

One million – ammo selection pack level three, AKM assault rifle, and SR-25 skin – action time (achieved)

Two million – large climbing bag, hurricane tactical chest rig, and spray paint – bulletproof (achieved)

Four million – M4A1 assault rifle, tactical quick-use surgical kit, and LAV-AA skin – horizon

Five million – enhanced injector, 10k tekniq alloy, and spray paint – no problem

Ten million – advanced weapon selection pack and a mandelbrick charm

15 million – outdoor med crate and SMG-45 skin – action time

That’s everything we know so far about Delta Force’s free items. If you’re looking for a new device to play Delta Force on when it comes out, check out our best Black Friday gaming phone deals. For something completely different, check out our Neverness to Everness guide and Ananta guide to learn more about the latest games like Genshin Impact coming to mobile soon.