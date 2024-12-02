Team Jade’s upcoming free-to-play shooter Delta Force has been wreaking havoc in all the best ways recently. Merging large-scale skirmishes with Escape from Tarkov-like extraction antics, there’s something for everyone. However, if you’re an iPhone player, you’ve likely seen Android and PC players soaking up all the fun in the recent Delta Force playtest. Now, the time for some Delta Force iPhone warfare is drawing closer.

Mark your calendars, as Team Jade confirmed in a recent social media post that Delta Force Hawk Ops will open up registration to iOS users on Thursday, December 5, 2024. This follows the Delta Force playtest that concluded on November 29, 2024, giving us a considerable look at the FPS game’s performance on some of the best gaming phones out there. We’ve even seen the game running on Android-based tablets, offering up impressive performance that rivals the likes of Call of Duty: Mobile and its battle royale game spin-off, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile.

Signing up for the iPhone and iPad versions of the game isn’t just beneficial to your chances of playing as soon as possible, but Team Jade is also rewarding players handsomely for showing their interest in Delta Force early. “Pre-registration makes you eligible for some sweet rewards, so set your alarms for Dec 5,” the developer expresses on social media. With over three million pre-registrations already in the bag, a total of 15 million is needed to unlock all the rewards currently up for grabs.

There are 22 in-game goodies to collect once the goal is completed, which include the following:

If you were disappointed by games like Battlefield 2042, and you’re not too fused about the arcade-like firefights of Black Ops 6, a return to grittier action in Delta Force might be what you’re looking for.

After initially dismissing the game from its initial trailers, I was pleasantly surprised to find that there’s a sturdy shooter trying to forge its own path during my Delta Force preview at Gamescom. If it can keep up the momentum and continue to carve out its own identity, Delta Force will definitely be one of many free mobile games to look out for.

