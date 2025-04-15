Delta Force is fast rising through the ranks of the better FPS offerings, especially with the cadence of updates that Team Jade continues to roll out. The developer’s latest additions to the game turn out the lights and up the tension in Operation Blackout, a brand-new game mode devoted to battle in the cover of night. Alongside this promising playlist is a fresh operator, but there’s a big caveat if you’re not playing on PC.

With the Delta Force release date approaching for the free mobile game iteration of the shooter, Team Jade makes it clear that Operation Blackout is exclusive to PC players. Unless you have access to a portable gaming console like a Steam Deck or ROG Ally, there’s no sign of jumping into this playlist anytime soon. The good news? Nox’s arrival in the FPS game isn’t for a specific platform. It’s a shame, though, as Operation Blackout seems like a thrilling Delta Force mode that everyone should be able to enjoy.

Team Jade’s new mode pits players into the dead of night, emphasizing stealth and coordination through the shadows. Set on the already familiar map of Zero Dam, the developer is adding all-new enemies, map rotations, and objectives to complete. Whether you complete them with minimal noise is up to you. However, going in all guns blazing is likely to make your life a lot harder. That’s where Nox comes into play.

Whereas most Delta Force operators utilize all-out warfare or long-distance engagement, Nox is a sleek, agile soldier who favors stealth. Aesthetically, their design is seemingly a potent combination of Splinter Cell’s Sam Fisher and Metal Gear’s Solid Snake. If you’re going to take inspiration from anyone, why not lean on the best in the business?

Nox wields a Tactical Flashbang to blind enemies and hurls a Whirlwind Disc that locks onto opponents before striking them with devastating blades. Nox’s Silent Assault ability minimizes movement noise and disrupts enemy equipment, helping you stay hidden. The next seasonal update includes some new Delta Force weapons, as Team Jade will reveal more about them shortly.

Ahead of the game’s launch, you can read our Delta Force interview with game design director Ricky Liao, where we also touch upon the game’s ultimate strength.

For more of the latest mobile hardware and gaming news, whether you’re diving into the best Steam Deck games or the best Switch games, follow us on Google News to stay in the loop.