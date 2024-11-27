With the Battlefield franchise taking a backseat to cook up a worthy return to form, Delta Force is swooping in to provide the intense firefights you’re craving. Team Jade’s upcoming free-to-play shooter left a positive impression on players and the Pocket Tactics team at Gamescom this year, and now, a new Delta Force playtest has opened up the doors to its gritty warzones. But before you rally up your buddies and crack open a crisp Pepsi Max, you need to act fast to get into the action.

From Tuesday, November 26, 2024, through to Friday, November 29, 2024, Team Jade is holding a mobile technical test for the Android version of the FPS game. While it’s disappointing to see iPhone and iPad users relegated to the barracks, this is a great opportunity to see what the studio has been crafting in the build-up to the Delta Force Hawk Ops release date.

You can head over to the Delta Force Hawk Ops page on the Google Play Store to download the free mobile game, although it’s worth noting that only a few regions are currently supported.

Providing you’ve got 1.5 GB available on your Android device, players located in the United States, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand are permitted entry into the playtest. Delta Force soared into the spotlight at Summer Game Fest, following an enticing showcase that gave us our initial look at the game’s recreation of the beloved Black Hawk Down campaign from 2003.

Based on the titular Ridley Scott war epic, you’ll relive setpieces from the movie, as well as seeing it spruced for the modern day. Whether this is included in the mobile version is yet to be confirmed, but the multiplayer is probably where you’re going to spend most of your time. Team Jade has recently added Operations mode into the playtest, an Escape From Tarkov-style extraction mode where gathering resources quickly is essential to escaping with a great haul.

Initially, I was on the fence about the game, but after getting hands-on with it for my Delta Force preview at Gamescom, I’m happy to say that Team Jade has won me over. It all still seems unabashedly Battlefield-pilled in my eyes, but with any luck, it might just become a serious contender in the shooter space. That’s if Call of Duty: Mobile rival Fau-G: Domination doesn’t steal its thunder.

