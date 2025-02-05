Dropping into a heated skirmish with your buddies is an unparalleled feeling, and developer Team Jade is eager to bring that rush to the Delta Force Mobile closed beta. The hit Battlefield rival continues to be a boon for FPS fans on PC, but Android and iPhone owners have been waiting patiently to get hands-on with the upcoming shooter. The latest Delta Force beta opens the experience to more regions, and there are even some exclusive rewards up for grabs.

The Delta Force Mobile closed beta follows previous playtests, a highly successful launch on PC in December last year, and a record-breaking Season 2 debut. Despite the delay of the Delta Force Mobile release date, Team Jade confirms on social media that “the Delta Force Mobile Closed Beta kicks off mid-February. Be among the first to play and unlock special rewards, including the M4A1 ‘Geometry’ weapon appearance that will be yours at the mobile global launch.”

Team Jade will confirm an exact date shortly, but we speculate that the Delta Force Mobile closed beta will launch around Friday, February 14, 2025. Like previous beta tests, players can expect to be able to play Delta Force Mobile for at least two to three days. There are other “epic rewards” to collect, too, including the following:

M4A1 ‘Competition’ skin

Vityaz ‘Aerospace’ skin

CAR-15 ‘Atlantis’ skin

Tank ‘Carbon’ Hive

To pre-register before the closed beta’s arrival, head over to the Delta Force Mobile website here. The great thing about the forthcoming beta is that Team Jade is expanding the FPS game’s pool of players, as the UK, Spain, Ukraine, and Poland are new territories eligible to gain access. Don’t forget to make a proper account for the game, too, as Team Jade has specified that guest accounts won’t be able to claim any of the closed beta’s rewards.

I’m curious to see how Team Jade navigates one major obstacle, and that’s the return of the Battlefield franchise. EA Dice recently announced the franchise is making a comeback, inviting players to offer feedback through Battlefield Labs – a brand-new playtest initiative.

As reported by VGC, Electronic Arts’ quarterly earnings call on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, confirmed that the company is targeting a release date before April 2026. Before then, Team Jade is rolling out at least four seasons of content, and they’ll need to make a serious impression.

For more of the latest mobile hardware and gaming news, follow us on Google News to stay in the loop.