There’s nothing fun about pay-to-win exploits, yet they’re prevalent in many of your favorite shooters right now. Delta Force is steering swiftly clear of any of that nonsense, though. In my recent chat with game design director Ricky Liao, we talk Delta Force Mobile’s Auction House feature, and whether that action-packed Black Hawk Down campaign could land on iPhone and Android.

During your time with the new FPS game, you’ll acquire all manner of gear. Some pieces might be atop the Delta Force weapons tier list, others might be worth dropping altogether. The Auction House serves as a hub for player-to-player trading, offering a deeper social experience that’s not unlike the Flea Market in Escape From Tarkov. “It’s all about giving players more freedom and a greater sense of progression,” Liao says. Designed to give Delta Force players a reward “beyond just the action itself”, Liao adds that “as long as you’re playing, you’ll earn MandelBricks, which you can sell to obtain in-game currency for cosmetic items.”

Currently, Delta Force only allows players to purchase battle passes, cosmetics, and weapon skins with real money. Whereas other titles might adopt pricy bundles with advantageous boosts or weapon configurations, Liao is adamant that Delta Force isn’t heading down that road. “Pay-to-win simply isn’t fun or fair. We want every victory in Delta Force Mobile to feel earned and meaningful, and that’s why we’re fully committed to keeping the game balanced and rewarding for all players,” Liao comments on the matter.

A major free addition to Delta Force’s PC counterpart is the Black Hawk Down campaign. Offering up to four-player co-op skirmishes, Team Jade gives these missions an overhaul for the age of modern shooters. But could it come to Delta Force Mobile? Liao shares that Team Jade doesn’t have “plans to bring the Black Hawk Down campaign to mobile”, but hopefully, that could change in the future. For now, Team Jade is committed to bringing a triple-A experience to Android and iOS players.

“Optimizing for mobile is definitely a challenge, but being based in Shenzhen gives our dev team a unique advantage. Many smartphones are designed here, allowing us to work closely with manufacturers to test a wide range of hardware and fine-tune performance,” Liao expresses regarding the game’s lofty ambitions.

Delta Force Mobile “isn’t a simple port; it’s been built from the ground up with mobile players in mind. We paid a lot of attention to ensure that everything from UI to UX has been designed to ensure the best possible experience on mobile devices.” You can read more about Team Jade’s approach to crafting the free mobile game here.

For more of the latest mobile hardware and gaming news, follow us on Google News to stay in the loop.