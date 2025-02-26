Delta Force doesn’t miss a beat when it comes to explosive carnage. Each second of a Warfare mode is tinged with the kind of old-school shooter fun that can make you laugh and shout in one fell swoop. It exists in a highly competitive space, where the Mount Rushmore of rival shooters like Call of Duty and Battlefield stand tall. While Team Jade’s game design director Ricky Liao tells me that the team feels “both pressure and motivation” to succeed, Delta Force Mobile hopes to earn its own space alongside the greats.

“What makes Delta Force Mobile unique is that it lets players play the game on their own terms,” says Liao. In my initial Delta Force preview at Gamescom, I could see the seeds of that player freedom, albeit underneath a very Battlefield-tinged dressing. Those concerns have mostly shifted since the launch of the FPS game in December, and more so after my time in the recent Delta Force Mobile closed beta. If you’re yet to dive into the shooter, the action unfolds across Warfare and Operations, two playlists with a vastly different vision.

Liao reiterates this to me, explaining that “the game offers two distinct and engaging modes, outstanding graphics, smooth performance, and most importantly a player-first approach; this is our recipe and we hope mobile players will love what we serve.” Team Jade has already stepped deeply into the competitive shooter arena before, notably as an arm of TiMi Studio Group on Call of Duty: Mobile.

Activision hasn’t stopped expanding its selection of free mobile games since COD: Mobile launched, bringing players Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile last year. Yet, despite Delta Force facing off against these games for attention, Liao says “It’s funny because we also developed Call of Duty: Mobile, and we love all our games equally!”

Off the back of the game’s closed beta, Liao expresses his excitement for Delta Force to keep improving: “This test isn’t just about letting players experience the game, it’s also an opportunity for us to learn. Delta Force Mobile delivers a true triple-A shooter experience on mobile, something rarely seen before, that’s what we want players to experience.”

Delta Force Mobile is poised for launch on iOS and Android in April 2025, but you can prepare before it drops with our Delta Force tier list containing every operator and this handy Delta Force weapon tier list.

