The time for a new Delta Force operator is upon us. Team Jade's next rag-tag soldier to join the battlefield is all about speed, evasion, and gaining distance in heated situations. At a glance, Tempest's abilities and overall vibe seem like a downgrade from Nox, the shooter's previous roster addition. However, there's a chance that Tempest could be ideal for players looking for a run-and-gun playstyle in Delta Force Season 5.

If you're keeping up the sporadic Delta Force lore, then Tempest is shaking things up compared to other operators. According to Team Jade, the developer explains that Tempest, aka Claire Ann Byers, is part of HAAVK - the FPS game's rogue tech conglomerate. Specializing in "control and creating breakthroughs" in combat, the character's kit focused on agile movement and offsetting damage with her genetic enhancements.

With her Burst-Type Auxiliary Spine, Tempest can release an electrical surge that buffs her sprint speed, as well as her swimming pace in certain situations. Her Tactical Roll ability, though, is where things get interesting. It isn't quite the omnimovement system from Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, but it's certainly close. Team Jade says that this ability "activates the Auxiliary Spine to enhance core strength, allowing Tempest to roll in multiple directions quickly. Knocking down enemies reduces the cooldown."

If Tempest isn't dodging bullets this way, she can retaliate by throwing an electrospike. This device drills into services, while disarming rivals and causing brief paralysis. To drive this fatal blow to your team's morale home, Tempest's Emergency Evasion Device is some straight-up Batman tech. Using it deploys gas in the vicinity and casts an anchor point to a safe point.

When Tempest takes damage, she will use this anchor point to retreat from battle. Better yet, should Tempest fall in battle, her Auxiliary Spine can administer a self-revive. Somehow, there's even more to it. This device also unleashes a safety tether, should Tempest drop a certain distance, keeping her away from harm for at least one minute. Tempest arrives in Delta Force Season 5 on Wednesday, July 9, 2025.

