The amount of skins in Delta Force is overwhelming, but that's not a bad thing. Because Team Jade is always cooking up new skins, like the ones in the Innocence Store event, there's plenty of variety. The latest batch of cosmetics is particularly slick, as they're free to earn and ideal for The Finals players.

Embark Studios' FPS game is, in my opinion, the most dripped-up shooter out there. The ratio of duds to bangers is low in The Finals, and it's a constant problem for my wallet. Now, Delta Force is borrowing some of that flair with the Innocence Store event, adorning several weapons with a Nerf-style aesthetic. The limited-time event is live from Friday, May 30, 2025, through Monday, June 16, 2025. Confusingly, though, the free mobile game's app also lists the event as the Childlike Store event.

Nevertheless, there are four weapon skins and two vehicle cosmetics to grind for. Under the moniker of the 'Playtime' variant, Team Jade gives all of these weapons the same makeover, keeping things uniform across the whole event. It reminds me of the Toybox Trigger bundle from The Finals, and is an equally great addition to the game's massive cosmetic library. So, how do you get these freebies?

That's the easy part, as all you need to do is complete other events in-game and check off various challenges as you head into battle. What Team Jade means is 'play the game'. Delta Force currently features two operator-focused events, each with separate reward passes to progress through. No matter how you decide to play Delta Force, be it in Operations or Warfare mode, you can get your hands on these skins in no time at all.

If you're also a fan of The Finals, then you may want to keep your eyes out for Summer Game Fest. Embark Studios is confirmed to be in attendance, and we might just get another ARC Raiders beta alongside a potential trailer for the next The Finals season. When you do drop into battle in Delta Force, though, be sure you use our Delta Force weapon tier list and Delta Force codes to get the most out of the shooter.

