Delta Force weapon tier list December 2024

This Delta Force weapon tier list is here to help you decide on what gun suits you best, and can also help you come out on top when in the height of battle. Become a stalwart military operator in this free-to-play game inspired by Ridley Scott’s war epic Black Hawk Down, and work your way through this tier list to discover which gun feels right.

If you’re after more games that offer high-octane battles, check out our picks for the best mobile war games, and if you want something a bit more fantastical, we have a list of the best Star Wars games, too. Or, if you just want some freebies out of the most popular games, we have all the new Infinity Nikki codes and Genshin Impact codes for you, too.

Delta Force weapon tier list

Below, you can find our ranking for all the weapons available in Delta Force. It’s a good thing to keep in mind that this list is subjective, based on the current meta, and won’t necessarily reflect personal preference. We’ve also split the weapon rankings into types, since there are a grand total of 45 different weapons you can use. You can unlock these guns by progressing through the game or completing certain challenges.

Let’s take a look at our Delta Force weapon tier list:

Delta Force assault rifle tier list

Assault rifles are, generally speaking, a pretty reliable weapon for most skill levels. However, there are some that beat out others, and you can check out our rank for Delta Force assault rifles in the table below.

Rank Weapon How to get S AS-VAL Unlock at operation level 38 A M4A1, AK-12 Unlock at operation level 13, unlock at operation level 22 B CAR-15, AKS-74 Free to use at start of game C QBZ95-1 Unlock at operation level 7

Delta Force battle rifle tier list

Battle rifles are the stronger, burlier older brother of the assault rifle, and can pack a brutal punch perfect for mid to long-range fights. They might deal far more damage, but they’re noticeably more sluggish than ARs, but if you want to hit hard with every bullet, then a battle rifle might be for you.

Rank Weapon How to get S ASh-12 Unlock at operation level 40 A SCAR-H, M7 Unlock at operation level 25, unlock at operation level 20 B G3 Free to use at start of game

Delta Force submachine gun tier list

Submachine guns, or SMGs, are awesome for high-intensity, close-range fights. They’re wicked fast and can be a great way to melt through enemies bunkered in a room just waiting to storm. However, they’re not quite as powerful, so you need to make sure you know how to use them. Also, some are most definitely better than others, so you can check our SMG ranking below to see which one is worth unlocking.

Rank Weapon How to get S Vector Unlock at operation level 39 A MP5, P90 Unlock at operation level 29, unlock at operation level 24 B Bizon Unlock at operation level 2 C Uzi Free to use at start of game

Delta Force light machine gun tier list

Light machine guns, commonly referred to as LMGs, pack an almighty punch with a massive supply of bullets, so if you need to mow down a whole group of enemies or hold down a spot, LMGs are perfect for suppressive tactics. If you’re bored of stealth and want to run and gun and spray and pray, light machine guns are perfect for that particular style of play.

Rank Weapon How to get S PKM Unlock at operation level 19 a M249 Free to use at start of game

Delta Force sniper rifle tier list

Sniper rifles are, understandably, the best choice for long-range combat. If you’ve found a perfect spot, or you have a keen eagle eye, then snipers can hit hard and take out enemies before they even realize they’re being shot at, providing your aim is good enough. You can check out our rank for the snipe rifles in Delta Force below.

Rank Weapon How to get S AWM Unlock at operation level 36 A M700, R93 Unlock at operation level 26, unlock at operation level 5 B SV-98 Free to use at start of game

Delta Force marksman rifle tier list

Marksman rifles are the faster, more aggressive version of sniper rifles. They do particularly well in medium-range fights but can be used effectively in long-range fire and close-range if your quick-scoping is up to scratch. If you need more speed than a sniper rifle offers you but still crave that delicious head-shotting capability, then a marksman rifle is your best bet.

Rank Weapon How to get S SKS Unlock at operation level 37 A SR-25, SVD Unlock at operation level 27, unlock at operation level 16 B VSS, Mini-14 Unlock at operation level 10, free to use at start of game

Delta Force shotgun tier list

Shotguns are the close combat kings. If you prefer to run directly into the face of your foes, then these ballistic baddies are going to fit into your weapon arsenal perfectly. You can check out our ranking for all the shotguns in Delta Force below.

Rank Weapon How to get S S12K Unlock at operation level 14 A M1014 Unlock at operation level 8 B M870 Free to use at start of game

Delta Force pistol tier list

Pistols are an old-faithful, and they might not be as hard-hitting as a marksman rifle, and they might not be quite as fast as an SMG, but their main role is a backup weapon. When you don’t have time to reload your main, or you just need to sink one more bullet into an enemy to make them fall, pistols are your guys.

Rank Weapon How to get S Desert Eagle Unlock at operation level 3 A Revolver, G18 Unlock at operation level 28, unlock at operation level 21 B G17, QSZ-92G Free to use at start of game

There you have it, that’s everything you need to know about every Delta Force weapon. Now, you can decide on your personal playstyle, and pick which one suits you best so you can become a force to be reckoned with on the battlefield. Our ranking on each weapon reflects the meta, so if you find a gun that you love but it’s low in the ranks, by all means, stick with it. If it works, it works!

If you need to brush up on your knowledge of other popular mobile games, you can check out our lists of Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile weapons, Fortnite weapons, and Hades 2 weapons. Or, if gacha games are more your thing, we have plenty of free stuff on offer with the latest Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade codes and Zenless Zone Zero codes.