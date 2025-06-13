Deltarune Chapter 4 piano guide

As you make your way through the game, you may find yourself faced with the Deltarune Chapter 4 piano puzzle or two. However, there's a specific golden piano puzzle that we're here to explain, which unlocks something pretty cool. You can follow our location hints, or scroll down for the full answer below.

We're busy playing through Deltarune on our shiny new Nintendo Switch 2 consoles, and have a guide on how to achieve a Deltarune Chapter 3 S-rank. You can also see the upcoming Switch games we recommend here once you're done (or if you need a break from the puzzles).

How to find the Deltarune golden piano

While you work through the Deltarune Chapter 4 escapades, you get the climbing gear (Claimb Claws), which unlocks the ability for you to, er, climb. This comes in very handy when you find a bookcase containing a big stack of books that looks a bit different from the other, flat background images. It's located in the Old Man's library, and if you know how to look for it, you will see it. Ascend the pile of books, and you see a big, golden piano.

How to solve the Deltarune Chapter 4 piano puzzle

There's a small sign next to the golden piano, which reads:

"Melodies three, there be.

Two in the southern towers

One where gold strikes water."

So what does that mean? It means there are three music notes you need to find in the Library and Dark Sanctuary areas. You can, by all means, look for these yourself, or you can simply head to these locations, all of which you can access from the Old Man's study:

The Water Cooler boss holds the first set of notes. It's located above a climbable wall with waterfalls. To find it, take the bottom left exit from the study, then go left again, and continue on to find it. This is near the room with the message 'Jockington grows the beard' The first note sequence is: up, dot, up, left

It's located above a climbable wall with waterfalls. To find it, take the bottom left exit from the study, then go left again, and continue on to find it. This is near the room with the message 'Jockington grows the beard' The second set of notes is in a dark room with switches. To find this room, go back to the Old Man's study and take the same bottom-left exit. This time, go right. Interact with the lit-up icon and then follow the path. The second note sequence is: down, dot, right, dot

To find this room, go back to the Old Man's study and take the same bottom-left exit. This time, go right. Interact with the lit-up icon and then follow the path. The third set of notes is at the end of a maze behind a waterfall, near the golden piano itself. Instead of going north to the piano, go left, and you'll find the waterfall with a door behind it. The third note sequence is: right, down, left, dot

Instead of going north to the piano, go left, and you'll find the waterfall with a door behind it.

Once you have the notes, go to the golden piano and input them in order. The correct order is:

Up, dot, up, left, down, dot, right, dot, right, down, left, dot

This gets you access to the Deltarune Chapter 4 secret boss, the Hammer of Justice. You access it via a new path which opens behind the Old Man's desk in the study. You also find the Deltarune Justice Axe on the way. The Old Man will try and get you to pay for it, but choose to challenge him to bring on the boss fight. If you beat him, you get the axe and the Shadow Crystal.

There you go - how to complete the puzzle and get yourself a sweet axe. If you fancy challenging another Deltarune Chapter 4 secret boss, we have a guide for that. You can also check out our Deltarune Chapter 3 secret boss guide if you missed it.