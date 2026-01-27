Grab Demon Turf at under $2 on Steam Deck before Demon Tides comes out

If you love platformers, the ones that make you grind your teeth just a bit and grin when you finally stick the landing, Humble's latest bundle is like discovering a secret warp pipe in your own house. The Playful Platformers Humble Bundle is live now, serving up nine delightful games at a discounted price, and it's a perfect way to lock down some seriously joyful adventures to cheer you up on those sad winter days. The games work out at just $1.11 each, and with Demon Turf among them (not long before the release of its sequel, Demon Tides), now is a good time to grab it.

For those who have yet to play Demon Turf, let me tell you what a little menace of a game it is. It blends 2D visuals and 3D platforming in a way that feels fresh, fast, and chaotic. You play as Beebz, a sassy teenage demon queen-in-training who parkours, punches, and triple-jumps her way through vibrant levels with gorgeous and creative visuals. It's not a perfect game by any means, but we greatly enjoyed its Power Puff Girls vibe.

In our Demon Turf review, Tilly said, "[The game] is a love-letter to the genre, and is well worth your time," and scored it an 8/10. (Ecommerce Editor, Adam, butting in here: it also happens to be one of my favorite games. An incredible platformer that stands toe-to-toe with the likes of Banjo-Kazooie and Super Mario 64).

But the joy of this bundle is that Demon Turf isn't carrying it alone. There's Peppered: an Existential Platformer, which is… yes, exactly as unhinged as it sounds. It mixes classic platforming with narrative choices and a surprisingly thoughtful (and funny) take on agency, consequences, and what it even means to "win" a game. Ooooh, so deep, right?

For something more cozy, Crumble brings soft physics-based platforming where you literally break the world apart as you move through it. Meanwhile, Kao the Kangaroo offers a more classic, nostalgic 3D platformer energy, perfect if you grew up on bouncy mascots and collectible overload.

Things get faster (and sillier) with Grapple Dogs: Cosmic Canines, which is pure momentum joy: grappling hooks, neon worlds, space dogs, what more could you reasonably demand? It even has a sneaky Demon Turf cameo - how appropriate. And if you want something to play with friends, Move or Die is here to end relationships in under 30 seconds, as any good party game should.

Here's a full list of everything in the Playful Platformers 2026 Humble Bundle:

Peppered

Crumble

Kao the Kangaroo

Demon Turf: Queens Edition

Grapple Dogs: Cosmic Canines

Move or Die

Pogostuck

Lunistice

Super Kiwi 64

Altogether, it's a genuinely lovely mix: modern indies, throwback vibes, thoughtful experiments, and pure "wheeeeee" energy.

In total, you can get nine different games for $10 / £8.96 in total. But if nine platformers are a bit much for you (it definitely is for me, I'm not gonna lie!), you can get a smaller bundle of six of these games at $8 /. £7.16 and a bundle of three games for $5 / £4.47. Either way, you get each game at around $1.11 / £1, which is an excellent price.

This bundle is only available until Wednesday, February 4, 2026. There's no knowing when they'll next be available at such a low price, so grab your controller, warm up those thumbs, and let the platforming begin.