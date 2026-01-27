Grab Demon Turf at under $2 on Steam Deck before Demon Tides comes out

Humble’s Playful Platformers bundle delivers nine great platformers with Demon Turf standing out as the most exciting of the bunch.

Demon Turf screenshot showing Beebz posing along with Yooka, Laylee, and Skippy Head.
If you love platformers, the ones that make you grind your teeth just a bit and grin when you finally stick the landing, Humble's latest bundle is like discovering a secret warp pipe in your own house. The Playful Platformers Humble Bundle is live now, serving up nine delightful games at a discounted price, and it's a perfect way to lock down some seriously joyful adventures to cheer you up on those sad winter days. The games work out at just $1.11 each, and with Demon Turf among them (not long before the release of its sequel, Demon Tides), now is a good time to grab it.

For those who have yet to play Demon Turf, let me tell you what a little menace of a game it is. It blends 2D visuals and 3D platforming in a way that feels fresh, fast, and chaotic. You play as Beebz, a sassy teenage demon queen-in-training who parkours, punches, and triple-jumps her way through vibrant levels with gorgeous and creative visuals. It's not a perfect game by any means, but we greatly enjoyed its Power Puff Girls vibe.

In our Demon Turf review, Tilly said, "[The game] is a love-letter to the genre, and is well worth your time," and scored it an 8/10. (Ecommerce Editor, Adam, butting in here: it also happens to be one of my favorite games. An incredible platformer that stands toe-to-toe with the likes of Banjo-Kazooie and Super Mario 64).

But the joy of this bundle is that Demon Turf isn't carrying it alone. There's Peppered: an Existential Platformer, which is… yes, exactly as unhinged as it sounds. It mixes classic platforming with narrative choices and a surprisingly thoughtful (and funny) take on agency, consequences, and what it even means to "win" a game. Ooooh, so deep, right?

For something more cozy, Crumble brings soft physics-based platforming where you literally break the world apart as you move through it. Meanwhile, Kao the Kangaroo offers a more classic, nostalgic 3D platformer energy, perfect if you grew up on bouncy mascots and collectible overload.

Things get faster (and sillier) with Grapple Dogs: Cosmic Canines, which is pure momentum joy: grappling hooks, neon worlds, space dogs, what more could you reasonably demand? It even has a sneaky Demon Turf cameo - how appropriate. And if you want something to play with friends, Move or Die is here to end relationships in under 30 seconds, as any good party game should.

Here's a full list of everything in the Playful Platformers 2026 Humble Bundle:

  • Peppered
  • Crumble
  • Kao the Kangaroo
  • Demon Turf: Queens Edition
  • Grapple Dogs: Cosmic Canines
  • Move or Die
  • Pogostuck
  • Lunistice
  • Super Kiwi 64

Altogether, it's a genuinely lovely mix: modern indies, throwback vibes, thoughtful experiments, and pure "wheeeeee" energy.

In total, you can get nine different games for $10 / £8.96 in total. But if nine platformers are a bit much for you (it definitely is for me, I'm not gonna lie!), you can get a smaller bundle of six of these games at $8 /. £7.16 and a bundle of three games for $5 / £4.47. Either way, you get each game at around $1.11 / £1, which is an excellent price.

This bundle is only available until Wednesday, February 4, 2026. There's no knowing when they'll next be available at such a low price, so grab your controller, warm up those thumbs, and let the platforming begin.

