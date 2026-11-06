Depth Incremental codes November 2026

Underground, there are many secrets. Worms, fossils, caves full of magical fauna, bosses, and of course, Depth Incremental codes. It might be a never-ending pit, but you'll traverse the staircase with ease once you redeem your freebies.

Codes offer boosts and currency, allowing you to uncover all the rarest titles and fossils and descend even further into the hole. Don't worry about getting lost, though - you can always teleport out.

Here are all the new Depth Incremental codes:

coolcode - 1.2x permanent fossil boost and title luck

Depth Incremental is just one of many Roblox games with codes, so go check out our list of Roblox codes before they expire.

How do I redeem my Depth Incremental codes?

In case you missed it, here's a quick explanation of how to redeem your Depth Incremental codes:

Launch Depth Incremental on Roblox

Open the shop and scroll to the bottom

Enter your code in the box provided and hit 'redeem'

Find out what you got!

How do I get more Depth Incremental codes?

We can't guarantee when more codes will be with you, since we're just the messengers, but the only way to get more is to ask the developers. Keep playing the game, like and share it with your friends, and maybe the devs will bless us with some more freebies. Check back here to find out!

Is there a Depth Incremental Discord server?

The developer of Depth Incremental, Core Loop Studios, does have a Discord server you can join here. There, you'll find polls and giveaways organized by the developer, game news straight from them, and other players to talk to. Maybe you can compare fossils and gloat over which shinies you unearthed.