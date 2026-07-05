16 years ago, my PSP ensured I became a close friend of the Minions

You know what, with Minions & Monsters bringing us classic movie references and a newfound appreciation for our jibberish-talking allies, I consider them my friends. Are they often irritating? Sure. But let it be known that the Minions are a loyal bunch, with a surprisingly fun history in gaming. 16 years ago, the Despicable Me game launched, giving us a last hurrah in the era of tie-in games.

Back then, just about every major blockbuster had a movie game attached to it. From a run of mediocre Marvel Cinematic Universe games to the highly underrated Wanted: Weapons of Fate, you could throw a dart at a movie and find some kind of gaming experience. Yet, despite all odds, and while it's no masterpiece, Despicable Me tried to stand out.

Developed by Monkey Bar Games, Despicable Me is an odd one. The studio, and its parent studio Vicious Cycle Software, cut its teeth on spin-offs, a few Pac-Man titles, and even an Earth Defense Force game. It's hardly the legacy of porting that Saber Interactive or Aspyr is known for, but the developer chipped away at its niche. Rather than go in for something straightforward, Despicable Me is a side-scrolling platform title, putting you directly in the shoes of Steve Carell's Gru (who returns to reprise the role).

Carell wasn't the only film talent involved either; the game's credits even include Despicable Me directors Pierre Coffin and Chris Renaud, giving the project a little more movie DNA than most licensed games received back then. Using Vicious Cycle's in-house engine meant the PS2, Nintendo Wii, and PSP versions were remarkably similar, a rarity at a time when handheld ports often looked like entirely different games.

On the Nintendo DS, though, players got a completely different game called Minion Mayhem. But rather than copy and paste setpieces from the movie, there are actually some pretty sweet diversions that offer a kind of 'alternative' perspective on Gru's scheming. In 2012, Despicable Me joined the PSP Essentials roster in Europe, so it's fair to say it became somewhat of a hit.

I've got fond memories of piloting Gru's aircraft, completely switching it up from the game's platforming with a soft tinge of After Burner-leaning dogfights. These airborne battles carry over into Despicable Me's PSP multiplayer, too. However, the real crux of Despicable Me isn't how it navigates various styles of gameplay. It's how Monkey Bar Games completely reframes the Minions. They still speak utter nonsense, but rather than play them off as comedy fodder, this army of friends is here to band together.

Gru can assign them to pull switches, stack on top of one another to bypass obstacles, or instruct them to navigate tricky areas. It isn't all about sending them to their death in a fiery heap. The Minions are a tool to use in the art of warfare, where the ultimate prize is stealing the Moon. Across 30 or so levels, that goal comes across as a playful Saturday morning cartoon, painting Gru's day job as a dastardly supervillain in a fun light. This is just another day at the office for him.

Despicable Me wasn't a revolutionary game. It's not even one of the best PSP games. But it let me command a tiny yellow workforce with unwavering loyalty, and after 16 years, I think I've finally accepted the truth. It made me realize, yes, I'd put it all on the line for them. The Minions aren't just my bumbling servants. The Minions are my friends.

What are some of your favorite movie tie-in games? Let us know in the Pocket Tactics Discord server.