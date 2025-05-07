Although Bungie is gearing up for its extraction shooter Marathon to launch in September, Destiny 2 is only just getting started when it comes to new DLC. The live-service juggernaut is preparing to release four expansions, including Renegades, a fresh Destiny Star Wars crossover. And yes, there are Lightsabers. As cool as all this is, one question remains, and that's where is Destiny: Rising?

In a recent Destiny blog post from Bungie, the studio details what's next for its hit galactic FPS game. There's plenty to expect in 2025, with The Edge of Fate and Star Wars-themed DLC Renegades dropping on July 15 and December 2, respectively. Pre-ordering the expansion from a galaxy far, far away also comes with sweet Darth Vader and Kylo Ren-inspired cosmetics, too. Yet, despite there being over 700 words about the future of Destiny, Bungie is surprisingly quiet about its free mobile game spin-off.

Rumors of a Destiny game for iOS and Android began circulating last year, with Bungie officially confirming Destiny: Rising's existence in October 2024. A collaboration between Bungie and mobile gaming giant NetEase, the forthcoming shooter mixes third and first-person action with a brand-new story set in an alternative timeline. The game's action unfolds across six-player co-op, with a mixture of PVP, PVE, and campaign content to battle through.

Apart from the game's initial announcement and a closed playtest last year, Destiny: Rising's social media presence is silent. The last post on NetEase's X account for the new mobile game is from December 2024, with the same treatment extended to its official website. It's not uncommon for developers to be radio silent with a massive undertaking ahead, but considering this is a huge moment for Destiny's future alongside Marathon, it does strike me as a little odd.

So, when can we expect to hear about it? The best standing chance to get an inkling of Destiny: Rising's status is at NetEase's earnings call on May 15, 2025. Similar to fresh news on the Skate release date on EA's recent call, the Marvel Rivals developer could forecast Destiny: Rising as a huge earner for FY26.

In the meantime, I'll consider checking out what Renegades has to offer later this year, but I'll need to make space on my ROG Ally first.

For more of the latest mobile hardware and gaming news, whether you're diving into the best Steam Deck games or the best Switch games, follow us on Google News to stay in the loop.