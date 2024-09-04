Rumors of a Destiny mobile game are circulating once again as an insider claims the collaboration project between Bungie and NetEase is still in development. Reliable journalist Jeff Grubb has gone on to confirm the statement, so it’s possible that an official announcement is on the horizon.

Twitter user Kurakasis originally posted about the Destiny mobile game on Monday, claiming that the project is called Destiny Rising and Bungie hasn’t canceled or shelved it, contrary to previous claims. Many doubted the user’s credibility as they provided no source, and it’s hard to believe that Bungie is working on a new mobile game after its recent round of layoffs.

Now Jeff Grubb, a more reliable source of gaming leaks, has joined the conversation via a post on Threads. His post simply says, “Yeah, this is real. Not a lot of people from Bungie [are] working on it. It could get announced soon.” The minimized Bungie involvement certainly makes sense following the layoffs, and Grubb described the gameplay as “Destiny on mobile, but with a lot of changes. Hero characters instead of building your own character, for example.”

Rumors of a Destiny mobile port have been floating around since at least 2022 when Bungie filed patents for touchscreen controls on mobile devices and handheld consoles. The connection with NetEase isn’t new either, as around the same time, a NetEase employee revealed the collaboration on “an unannounced FPS mobile game” on their LinkedIn profile.

Of course, all of this is unconfirmed, so take it with a grain of salt. In the meantime, make sure you check out our guides to the best FPS games, the best mobile shooters, and the best mobile multiplayer games next.