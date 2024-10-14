Destiny first came into our lives in 2014, storming into the hearts of players around the world, boasting fun online-only content and enjoyable DLC that helped shoot Bungie’s FPS game to stardom. Come 2019, Bungie released a sequel, Destiny 2, and numerous updates and expansions have continued to help the series flourish. Many wondered when Destiny 3 would launch – well, we now know what the third game is. Destiny Rising.

Earlier this year, rumors surrounding a Destiny mobile game emerged, and it looks like they were right. Licensed by Bungie and developed by NetEase, Geoff Keighly unveiled the game on X, offering a few tidbits on what we can expect from the upcoming mobile shooter. In a move that’s sure to please some players, Destiny Rising isn’t just an FPS game, as it boasts third-person capabilities, too.

Longtime fans of the series may be especially interested in the fact that this game takes place post Dark Age era and is in an alternate timeline. Regarding the story, Keighley says, “With the help of legendary Iron Lords, humanity has broken free the shackles of tyranny and began to rally together against the alien forces intent on its extinction. Amidst the chaos of this early age for The City, a new generation of Lightbearers, resurrected by mysterious entities known as Ghosts, set out to restore humanity’s prominence and secure its future.”

A closed alpha test for the multiplayer game is due to take place next month, and just like with the mainline Destiny games, you can enjoy both PvE and PvP content – ah, the crucible. I don’t think a multiplayer arena has ever humbled me so quickly in my life, but I grew to love it and hope to see it in the mobile game. There’s also a full campaign for you to enjoy, and I think it’s fair to say you can complete that solo or with friends, as is the case in the other two games.

While we don’t know much else about Destiny Rising, it’s great to see such a beloved franchise jump to the small screen. I love Call of Duty. Black Ops being playable on mobile at launch is a huge win, but after years of experience with COD Mobile, it’s time for another shooter to enter the field.