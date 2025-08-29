Destiny Rising review - my new light in the dark

Verdict Destiny: Rising offers the quintessential Destiny experience that you know and love, but with a couple of changes that leave me asking questions. The gacha system feels a bit out of place in this world, but at least the characters are fun to use, and the microtransactions aren’t too intrusive.

I have more than 1,000 hours clocked in the Destiny series so far. However, I haven't played Destiny 2 for a couple of years at this point, which has put me somewhat out of the loop. With all the changes and expansions constantly rolling out, diving back in feels a little intimidating. It got to the point where I thought I'd wait for Destiny 3, but that doesn't seem to be happening. Luckily for me, Destiny: Rising is here to try and reinvigorate my love for the series.

The new mobile game comes from a collaboration between NetEase and Bungie, and it's something I've had my eye on since its initial announcement last year. Finally, a new Destiny game, something I can play from the beginning and not feel like a lost Lightbearer stumbling through a world I used to know. I thought I knew exactly what to expect from the FPS game, and, for the most part, I did, but, as I'll get into further in my Destiny: Rising review, there's something about it that I don't really gel with.

Let's start with the things I enjoy, though. Destiny: Rising offers the quintessential Destiny experience that fans know and love. I immediately felt right at home when Zev (your ghost) resurrected Wolf, one of the playable characters and the one you have a tiny say in, and I got to work on navigating my way through some ruins, looking for weapons and fighting my way through the Fallen. Ah, I sure have missed wiping the floor with Dregs, Vandals, and Captains.

If there's one thing I love, it's a prologue that immediately throws you into the action, and the entire prologue flows nicely; not once did I feel bored or antsy to get on with things, because the action keeps on going. Of course, you do end up in Haven, a place that should be very familiar to existing fans, serving as a hub where you can talk to various vendors to get things like new weapons and characters.

This leads me on to the thing that I'm not quite so keen on - Destiny: Rising features a gacha system in which you pull for new Lightbearers to use. I'm just going to say it: I miss the freedom of creating my own character, picking my class, and having fun experimenting with subclasses to find what works for me. Instead, in this game, all you get to do is alter the voice and appearance of Wolf, and that's it. Don't get me wrong, being able to play as Ikora after years of running Warlock errands for her is a fun time, but it's just not as good as having complete control over my build.

Plus, when pulling for characters, there's no guarantee that you will actually get one, as you might get random decal bundles, sparrow ornaments, or bright pigment instead. Mind you, there are only 13 characters at launch, so maybe the odds of actually getting a Lightbearer could go up as more become available.

Putting my slight gripe with the gacha system aside, you can still find the build that works for you if you can get the right character, as each has different weapons, relics, and abilities. Some use Solar, others use Arc, and some are Void users, so all of the available subclasses are in-game; you just can't pick which one the characters use, as they're already assigned. It's a shame, because all I want to do is create a Hunter, apply the void subclass, and kick some butt with a bow and arrow. Luckily, I'm quite fond of the sword and Solar skills that Wolf uses.

Regardless of who you choose, the missions and exploration are just as fun as in the main games. The world design thus far has been great; whipping through the snowy landscapes on my sparrow across Jiangshi Metro is great fun, whether I'm on my way to complete a campaign mission or defeat enemies as I drive around.

The campaign is proving intriguing thus far, and it's making me want to try to brave returning to Destiny 2, because I forgot just how much I enjoy the lore of this universe. It's a brand-new story, taking place before the first two games, making it quite important to play if you want to get the full picture. Even if you don't, the combat is just as fun as ever, and I'll never tire of shooting the Fallen, Vex, and Hive.

You don't have to face the fight alone either. A core aspect of the original games is to work with other Lightbearers, namely in things like Strikes, which are, of course, in Destiny: Rising. It doesn't take long for the game to thrust you into one, making it a primary mission in the opening hours. It took me two seconds flat to find squadmates for my fireteam, and we ended up on our Strike really quickly, so you don't need to worry about waiting around for ages. Even if you don't get other players, the game assigns you bots after waiting for 30 seconds.

During the mission, the game ran really smoothly; there was just one minor hiccup where one of my teammates lagged, but, as my second pal was running just as well as I was, I presume it's more to do with the internet connection of the third player. I have a strong internet connection, so my time with the game so far has been solid, with few performance issues to speak of.

Destiny: Rising has the odd issue of frame rate drops, but nothing substantial enough to impact your gameplay. On occasion, I've also noticed that the terrain appears a bit blurry, but this doesn't significantly impede your experience. I've tested the multiplayer game on my iPhone 13 and iPad Pro (2020), and I've found it to be much more enjoyable on the iPad, but that's mainly because it has a bigger screen, so I can stand it up on the coffee table, sit back, and play with my Xbox Series X controller.

The game works seamlessly with the best phone controllers, so I recommend you consider the use of a controller, especially if you currently play Destiny 2 on either Xbox or PlayStation. On my phone, I use the touch screen controls instead, which aren't too bad in the grand scheme of things. Regardless of the game, I always consider touch controls to be a bit finicky, especially when it comes to rotating the camera, but Destiny: Rising is pretty responsive, and the UI is user-friendly, with two layout options for you to choose from.

There's still plenty more for me to try in Destiny: Rising, including the beloved PvP mode, Crucible, which I used to be very good at in Destiny 2, so here's hoping I can get back into the swing of things before long. There's also the return of Sparrow Racing, which, while not for me, is an exciting prospect for longtime fans who missed the feature.

Before I conclude my review, I should probably address the elephant in the room: microtransactions. As a free mobile game, you might worry that Destiny: Rising shoves microtransactions down your throat, but that's not the case. While they're obviously in the game, NetEase doesn't throw them at you every minute, which certainly helps with immersion, and it doesn't leave me feeling like I don't want to play because of an overly pushy developer.

Overall, Destiny: Rising is shaping up to be a good experience for both new and old fans, with it rekindling my love for the series in such a way that I installed Destiny 2 on my PS5 once more. I'm not the biggest fan of the gacha system and the limitations in your freedom and customization, but the characters, such as Ikora, Gwynn, Wolf, and Ning Fei, are fun to use, so I guess there is a silver lining to the gacha cloud.

