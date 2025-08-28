Destiny Rising tier list August 2025

Our Destiny Rising tier list is here to help you determine the right lightbearer for you, because established Destiny players know how important it is to equip yourself with good gear and abilities. As the characters in DR come equipped with their own unique relics and skills, you'd best believe that some are better than others.

Destiny Rising tier list

To form these rankings, we mix our experience and the thoughts of the community, but that doesn't stop this list from being subjective. If you're a longtime Destiny fan, you might hold Ikora in high regard, especially if you're a Warlock at heart, so you shouldn't let our opinion on her stop you from picking her as your lightbearer if you so choose.

Rank Destiny Rising characters S Estela, Jolder, Maru, Tan-2, Umeko, Wolf A Finnala, Gwynn, Xuan Wei B Ning Fei C Attal, Ikora, Kabr

Who is the best Destiny Rising character?

In my not-so-humble opinion, Wolf is the best Destiny Rising character. Wolf is a solid, well-rounded lightbearer, making them a great introductory lightbearer for newcomers, while also being able to fit the needs of veteran Destiny players. The weapons and tools on offer for Wolf help them cause massive damage, and their abilities are just straight-up lethal, without the need to master them. It's mighty handy that Wolf is such a good character, considering this is the one you get immediately upon starting the game.

When can I get new Destiny Rising characters?

New Destiny Rising characters become available to unlock at chapter 1-2, so you need to get through the opening stages of the game before you can add new lightbearers to your roster - good thing you start the game as the best one, huh?

That concludes our Destiny Rising tier list. Hopefully, it helps you determine which characters are right for you.