Destiny 2's new DLC is the perfect time for Bungie to add Steam Deck support

The Destiny series is over ten years old at this point, first debuting on the PS4 and Xbox One back in 2014 (I don't count the seventh generation versions of the FPS). Now, almost eight years after Destiny 2's initial release, The Edge of Fate is the starting expansion for the next saga, and even though the game is facing a dwindling player base, Bungie still hasn't made it compatible with Steam Deck.

All I can ask is: why? Destiny 2 is easily one of the best FPS games around, and while other players get to enjoy grinding out the latest DLC on other handheld consoles, Steam Deck players are left in the dust, waiting for a potential update that may never come. I'm fortunate enough to be able to play the game on other devices, but for those focusing on Valve's handheld, there's a disappointing silence that follows with every update.

There's a good reason why Destiny 2 isn't part of our best Steam Deck games list. That's primarily due to the fact that its anti-cheat - the fairly common BattlEye one, to be exact - isn't compatible with Linux-based hardware. Which, unfortunately, means the Steam Deck version is a no-go. There is a workaround, but you need to stream the game from a gaming PC, and for those without one, it's not an option.

However, the Epic Games-developed anti-cheat does have compatibility with Linux - plot twist, I know. Unfortunately, it's up to developers to implement and enable Steam Deck users to play the game, and based on Bungie's own help page for the looter shooter, it seems the game isn't just incompatible with Valve's handheld, but the developer outright threatens to ban players who circumvent BattlEye.

I'm not saying Bungie will, or even if the idea of Steam Deck support is ever in the cards, but I feel like a new saga is the best time to make the game compatible on Linux. The Edge of Fate may be a continuation of the free-to-play title, but the action game's first expansion in The Fate Saga is the opportune time, allowing players to not only catch up with the characters (except those lost to the Destiny Content Vault, RIP) and buy the new DLC. More money for Bungie, more players to bolster the community, and arguably, some good news for the developer.

There are also times I don't want to grab a controller and boot up my PS5, or moments where I want to leave my PC desk behind in favor of the comfort of my couch. The Steam Deck is that perfect balance between a console's simplicity and a PC's adjustable settings, but without Bungie's support, it's practically dead for Destiny 2. Unless you're willing to install Windows on it, which I'd rather not do.

Fortunately, those on other handhelds that run Windows can play the game just fine, and if you're keen to try the new DLC, or you're wanting to buy it in the hopes that Bungie adds support in the future, you can grab Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate at a great discount via Fanatical, bringing the expansion down to just $34.79 / £30.44 right after launch.

If you're solely on Steam Deck and you can't play Destiny 2 anywhere else, I'd recommend keeping an eye on the Destiny Rising release date. Despite being a spin-off title, I really hope that the upcoming Destiny Rising can become one of the best mobile games - worst case scenario, at least I can play the incredible universe in the palm of my hand. Speaking of, Bungie, where is the Nintendo Switch 2 port?