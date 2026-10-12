Destroy a Vault codes October 2026

We've got the new Destroy a Vault codes right here so you can get a quick boost and afford that shiny new tank you've been eyeing. In-game cash is required to buy more plots, where you can place extra tanks, so they can all go forth and destroy that giant vault on your plot.

The codes we've seen so far also grant you stacks of gems and some rolls, which go toward helping you get rarer tanks - which are stronger and provide better destruction.

Here are all the new Destroy a Vault codes:

BUGFIXES - 76.8k cash

- 76.8k cash BOSS - 25k gems

- 25k gems 1MILLION - one lucky roll

For more Roblox code guides for all the best Roblox games, you should keep our pages bookmarked, as we update them constantly.

How do I redeem Destroy a Vault codes?

You can redeem codes in Destroy a Vault simply by following these steps:

Open up Destroy a Vault in Roblox

Complete the short tutorial

Click the settings icon in the top right

Scroll down to the bottom of the menu

Copy and paste or type a code in one at a time

Enjoy plenty of free gems, cash, and rolls!

You can also access a different codes box in the shop menu.

What are Destroy a Vault codes?

The codes you see in this guide come from the makers of Destroy a Vault - LoopForge Studios. Some of them appear in the game's description on Roblox, some in the Discord, but we collect them all here for you to easily find. They're all specific to this game, so you can't use them anywhere else, but you do get helpful gifts as a reward for redeeming them.

Is there a Destroy a Vault Discord?

Good news: you can join a Discord server dedicated to Destroy a Vault. Here, you can talk to other players and find out more information about the game, including seeing updates and fixes that release.

Expired codes:

100K

UPDATE

RELEASE

Those are all the Destroy a Vault codes for now - check back soon for more!