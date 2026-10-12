Destroy a Vault codes October 2026

Find the new Destroy a Vault codes in our guide, and find out how to redeem them in the Roblox game for free rolls and gems.

destroy a vault codes - a character standing in front of a red vault
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We've got the new Destroy a Vault codes right here so you can get a quick boost and afford that shiny new tank you've been eyeing. In-game cash is required to buy more plots, where you can place extra tanks, so they can all go forth and destroy that giant vault on your plot.

The codes we've seen so far also grant you stacks of gems and some rolls, which go toward helping you get rarer tanks - which are stronger and provide better destruction.

Here are all the new Destroy a Vault codes:

  • BUGFIXES - 76.8k cash
  • BOSS - 25k gems
  • 1MILLION - one lucky roll

For more Roblox code guides for all the best Roblox games, you should keep our pages bookmarked, as we update them constantly.

how to redeem destroy a vault codes in the roblox game's shop menu

How do I redeem Destroy a Vault codes?

You can redeem codes in Destroy a Vault simply by following these steps:

  • Open up Destroy a Vault in Roblox
  • Complete the short tutorial
  • Click the settings icon in the top right
  • Scroll down to the bottom of the menu
  • Copy and paste or type a code in one at a time
  • Enjoy plenty of free gems, cash, and rolls!

You can also access a different codes box in the shop menu.

What are Destroy a Vault codes?

The codes you see in this guide come from the makers of Destroy a Vault - LoopForge Studios. Some of them appear in the game's description on Roblox, some in the Discord, but we collect them all here for you to easily find. They're all specific to this game, so you can't use them anywhere else, but you do get helpful gifts as a reward for redeeming them.

Is there a Destroy a Vault Discord?

Good news: you can join a Discord server dedicated to Destroy a Vault. Here, you can talk to other players and find out more information about the game, including seeing updates and fixes that release.

Expired codes:

  • 100K
  • UPDATE
  • RELEASE

Those are all the Destroy a Vault codes for now - check back soon for more!

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.