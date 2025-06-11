As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Detective Pikachu Returns drops to an all-time low price on Switch

Detective Pikachu Returns is probably the Switch’s most underrated Pokémon game, but now’s your chance to buy it at its lowest price

Pokemon Pikachu wearing a hat in Detective Pikachu Returns game key art
Deals Detective Pikachu Returns Nintendo Switch 

Pokémon is a worldwide phenomenon. Games, a very successful trading card game, anime, and more keep it from ever leaving the public eye, but sometimes, very rarely, a piece of it goes under the radar. Detective Pikachu Returns is a Switch game you've likely never played and one you probably forgot about shortly after release, but now's your chance to experience it while it's at a great discount.

Even the biggest Pokémon fans would be forgiven for having forgotten about Detective Pikachu Returns. A sequel to a 3DS game, and quickly overshadowed by the movie of the same name, alongside other Pokémon games (and Switch games in general) that just did a better job of capturing the public's interest, but as we wait for the next game on our handheld console, now's the perfect time to give it a try.

Taking you back to the streets of Ryme City, where it seems like every entry in the Pokédex is walking around the street, you take the role of Tim Goodman, alongside his partner, Detective Pikachu. Still searching for his father, Tim and Detective Pikachu are quickly wrapped up in another conspiracy as frenzied Pokémon threaten the peace of Ryme City.

While there's a strong narrative focus on Detective Pikachu Returns, it's still a great game. It's a bit slower, especially compared to the main series or other games like Pokémon, but you'll enjoy uncovering the mystery at the heart of the game, talking with people and 'Mon alike, and gathering clues to solve the puzzle.

If you're always finding Pokémon Go codes and waiting for a good single-player game to enjoy, chances are you'll enjoy Detective Pikachu Returns. Fortunately, you can grab it for just $39.99 at Woot!, the lowest price the game has been since launch, and if you've been waiting to fill up your Pokémon collection, here you go.

After picking up a copy and enjoying it, you shouldn't have to wait long for the Pokémon Legends: Z-A release date, which will continue the brilliant gameplay that Legends: Arceus brought to the franchise. If you're also waiting to upgrade your handheld, make sure to check out our Nintendo Switch 2 review to see whether it's worth picking up the new console (spoiler: it is).

