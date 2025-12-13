Detonate codes January 2026

Redeem these new Roblox Detonate codes to unlock free spins and studs to blow up the competition and climb the leaderboard.

If you're after a new skill, Detonate codes are the tool for you. These codes unlock skill spins and studs to help you expand your repertoire and outmaneuver your opponents. Yes, that includes free lucky spins, too.

We check for new Detonate codes every day, so if you're running low on funds or fancy trying out some new techniques, make sure to bookmark this page and come back soon.

Here are all the new Detonate codes:

  • fivethousandlikesheh - ten lucky spins (new!)
  • thirtythousandmembers -  ten regular spins (new!)

If you're looking for even more freebies, take a look at our master list of Roblox codes to win big across all the best Roblox games.

What are Detonate codes?

Detonate codes are special passwords from the developer, low-fidelity, that get you extra boosts in-game. These can be spins to improve your skills, or coins to help you expand your loadout.

Detonate codes: A screenshot of the codes box with POCKET TACTICS in the box and PT in the top right corner

How do I redeem Detonate codes?

Redeeming Detonate codes is really simple. All you have to do is:

  • Open Detonate in Roblox
  • Spawn into the map
  • Tap the Codes button
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem
  • Enjoy your freebies

Is there a Detonate Discord server?

Yes, there is an official Detonate Discord server. You can join by clicking here to enter giveaways, read the patch notes, and share any videos you make.

How do I get more Detonate codes?

The best way to get more Detonate codes is to check this page regularly. We look for new codes every day, so this is the best place to find the most accurate code list. You can also look around in the game's Discord server or the developer's Roblox group.

Expired codes:

  • codecodecodemegacode
  • GrunionDaGreat
  • DtntIsThebest
  • Ilovecodes
  • Detonte
  • RELEASE
  • S0lor1n
  • IHeartDetonate

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again tomorrow for even more of the latest Detonate codes.

