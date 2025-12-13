Detonate codes January 2026

If you're after a new skill, Detonate codes are the tool for you. These codes unlock skill spins and studs to help you expand your repertoire and outmaneuver your opponents. Yes, that includes free lucky spins, too.

We check for new Detonate codes every day, so if you're running low on funds or fancy trying out some new techniques, make sure to bookmark this page and come back soon.

Here are all the new Detonate codes:

fivethousandlikesheh - ten lucky spins (new!)

- ten lucky spins (new!) thirtythousandmembers - ten regular spins (new!)

If you're looking for even more freebies, take a look at our master list of Roblox codes to win big across all the best Roblox games.

What are Detonate codes?

Detonate codes are special passwords from the developer, low-fidelity, that get you extra boosts in-game. These can be spins to improve your skills, or coins to help you expand your loadout.

How do I redeem Detonate codes?

Redeeming Detonate codes is really simple. All you have to do is:

Open Detonate in Roblox

Spawn into the map

Tap the Codes button

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies

Is there a Detonate Discord server?

Yes, there is an official Detonate Discord server. You can join by clicking here to enter giveaways, read the patch notes, and share any videos you make.

How do I get more Detonate codes?

The best way to get more Detonate codes is to check this page regularly. We look for new codes every day, so this is the best place to find the most accurate code list. You can also look around in the game's Discord server or the developer's Roblox group.

Expired codes:

codecodecodemegacode

GrunionDaGreat

DtntIsThebest

Ilovecodes

Detonte

RELEASE

S0lor1n

IHeartDetonate

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again tomorrow for even more of the latest Detonate codes.