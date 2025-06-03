Tara Mustapha joins the Develop:Brighton lineup as keynote speaker

Thinking about heading to Develop:Brighton this year? Maybe the latest speaker announcement can sway your decision – Tara Mustapha of Code Coven takes the stage for a keynote focused on sustainability and inclusivity in the morning on July 10.

Tara is the founder and CEO of Code Coven, a classroom and accelerator in the gaming industry for marginalized talent. Her keynote at Develop is called 'Build What You Have: Rethinking Studio Sustainability in 2025,' where she shares inspiration and a vision for a sustainable studio.

She says, "honestly, I thought the organizers meant another Tara, but I was delighted once I got over the surprise!" Tara continues, "I'm thrilled to keynote at Develop: Brighton. In a moment where the world feels heavy, I want to remind us why we fell in love with games, and how we build studios that protect that joy, for the people who make them and the people who play them".

Her history in the gaming industry spans two decades, including work on titles such as Skate, all the way through indie games, and more. Her keynote is sure to feature helpful information and be a very worthwhile experience.

Sam Lake of Remedy Entertainment also has a keynote speech at this year's event, so make sure you don't miss out on either of these excellent talks. Early Bird ticket registration ends soon, but you can still use our discount code YEBYRU to save an extra 10% on your booking.

