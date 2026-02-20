Develop:Brighton's 20th anniversary gears up with Star Awards submissions opening, and we've got a discount for you

2026 marks the 20th anniversary of Develop:Brighton, so we're sure that big, fun things are in store. From the Indie Showcase to the Star Awards, the schedule never disappoints.

Develop is an excellent event to visit if you're involved in the gaming industry, whether that be as an indie developer, PR, audio programmer - you name it. There are conferences centred around business, art, mobile, coding, and so much more, so no matter what you're looking for, you can find something very informative and useful.

Submissions for this year's Develop:Star Awards are open now, allowing you to nominate talent, studios, and games to be in the running to win. Categories include best narrative, best audio, Tomorrow's Star, and the brand new 'best ongoing game' option.

Submissions close on April 3, 2026, and Develop will reveal the shortlist on May 18. You can find all of the information here. The awards ceremony takes place on July 15 at the Brighton Dome.

The 2026 event takes place between July 14 - 16, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Brighton Metropole. The good news is, we have a code for you to use on your tickets - at checkout, use our exclusive code YWSPNN for a 10% discount!

You can find all the different ticket types here, including day passes or tickets for the entire duration. Super Early Bird passes are available now, too, until March 25.