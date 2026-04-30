Develop:Brighton's 2026 program is here, and it's got everyone from Epic Games to Frontier

Ahead of the 2026 Develop:Brighton event later this summer, the full program is now available for you to pore over and pick out which talks and events you wish to attend.

You can see the full schedule of events on the Develop:Brighton website here, along with booking tickets. We also have a code for you to use for a 10% discount on your passes - simply use YWSPNN at checkout!

Develop takes place from 14-16 July 2026 at the Hilton Brighton Metropole. Across the three days, you can see talks by huge studios and brands like Scopely, Holland & Barrett, EA, and Epic Games. There are plenty of talks by smaller studios, too, like Inkle, Ustwo Games, and Failbetter Games.

Some specific talks we're looking forward to are 'Mobile Games: When Approachability Rhymes with Accessibility' by Améliane F. Chiasson (Keywords Studios) and Cari Watterton (Scopely), and a Fireside Chat with ZA/UM on How Unionisation Empowers Everyone with Spring McParlin-Jones (IWGB Game Workers), Declan Keane (ZA/UM), and Jessica Crawford (ZA/UM).

The current lineup isn't exhaustive, as more speakers will be added in the next few weeks before the event kicks off. There's also the promise of after-hours events, and even more to come, too - and that's not including the Star Awards and Indie Showcase you can check out.