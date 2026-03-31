Develop:Brighton announces ustwo as 2026's first keynote speaker

We have confirmation that Develop:Brighton will host ustwo as the keynote speaker, kicking off the 2026 lineup.

Develop Brighton ustwo speakers 2026 - Monument Valley characters over a blurred stage
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One of the UK's best gaming events, Develop:Brighton, is gearing up for another great year with its lineup announcements. We now know that ustwo, creators of the Monument Valley series, will take the stage as keynote speakers.

ustwo's Maria Sayans (CEO), Daniel Gray (Chief Creative Officer), and Peter Pashley (Chief Development Officer) will take part in a fireside chat all about where the company came from, and their ethos when it comes to games they make.

The company itself is part of ustwo studios, and is a UK-grown, London-based brand that began in 2012. Since then, it's wholesome, cute, and cozy games such as Alba: A Wildlife Adventure and the previously mentioned Monument Valley have captured the hearts of many across the world. Including some of us at Pocket Tactics!

There's so much more going on across the weekend. Develop is yet to announce the full lineup, but confirmed speakers so far include Rikki Vitello of EA Full Circle, Epic Games' Ari Arnbjörnsson, Frontier Developments' Andrej Horoschun, and No More Robots' Michael Rose. The talks cover everything from business, indie, and art to coding and mobile. You can see the full line-up so far here, and start planning your visit.

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Don't forget to use our exclusive discount code on your ticket purchase. Pop the code - YWSPNN - in at checkout for a 10% discount! Develop:Brighton takes place from July 14-16, at Hilton Brighton's DoubleTree venue. You can find out more information here.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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