One of the UK's best gaming events, Develop:Brighton, is gearing up for another great year with its lineup announcements. We now know that ustwo, creators of the Monument Valley series, will take the stage as keynote speakers.

ustwo's Maria Sayans (CEO), Daniel Gray (Chief Creative Officer), and Peter Pashley (Chief Development Officer) will take part in a fireside chat all about where the company came from, and their ethos when it comes to games they make.

The company itself is part of ustwo studios, and is a UK-grown, London-based brand that began in 2012. Since then, it's wholesome, cute, and cozy games such as Alba: A Wildlife Adventure and the previously mentioned Monument Valley have captured the hearts of many across the world. Including some of us at Pocket Tactics!

There's so much more going on across the weekend. Develop is yet to announce the full lineup, but confirmed speakers so far include Rikki Vitello of EA Full Circle, Epic Games' Ari Arnbjörnsson, Frontier Developments' Andrej Horoschun, and No More Robots' Michael Rose. The talks cover everything from business, indie, and art to coding and mobile. You can see the full line-up so far here, and start planning your visit.

Don't forget to use our exclusive discount code on your ticket purchase. Pop the code - YWSPNN - in at checkout for a 10% discount! Develop:Brighton takes place from July 14-16, at Hilton Brighton's DoubleTree venue. You can find out more information here.