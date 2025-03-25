Develop:Brighton Indie Showcase 2025 applications are now open

There are so many unsigned indie games out there that just need a shot at getting noticed, which is exactly why the Develop:Brighton Indie Showcase exists. The conference is all about bringing the game dev community together, which makes it the perfect place to pitch your passion project.

The Develop:Brighton Indie Showcase is a free-to-enter opportunity to get your WIP game in front of over 5k developers, publishers, and members of the press. The ten finalists get to show off their projects at the conference in July and get tons of other perks like free weekend passes, pre-event publicity, and a profile on the event website.

Getting a spot at the Indie Showcase can really make a difference to the future of your project. Previous finalists include Inkle’s mystery game, Heaven’s Vault, hilarious physics masterpiece What the Golf? by Triband, and Happy Volcano’s petrol-fueled puzzler, You Suck At Parking. Shaz Yosaf, Head Judge and co-founder of Mind Feast Games, says, “This year the judges will focus on innovation and originality so people who are working on something innovative should send it in.”

How do I enter the Develop:Brighton Indie Showcase 2025?

You have until May 2, 2025, to enter the Develop:Brighton Indie Showcase. You can submit your application for free via the conference website. Before you apply, make sure that your game and studio meet the following criteria:

Studios with no more than 15 people

Studios – and games – that are non-publisher funded

Games that are not published by a third party at the time of submission

Games that have a development budget of less than £1

Games that are created in the “indie spirit”

If you think you’re working on the next best indie game, make sure you apply to the showcase. Or, if you fancy visiting the conference in general, you can use our code YEBYRU at checkout for an extra 10% off your pass. For more fantastic portable indies, check out our Balatro review, Bloomtown: A Different Story review, and Pocket Oasis review next.

For more industry insights, follow Pocket Tactics on Google News.