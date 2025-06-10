Develop:Brighton's 2025 Indie Showcase finalists are here

Each year, Develop:Brighton holds an Indie Showcase filled with unpublished finalists, and now this year's crop is announced. Covering PC, Switch, Xbox, and more, these indie games are the best unsigned projects of the year.

Held by Tandem Events, Develop:Brighton is a must for developers, writers, and anyone interested in the gaming industry's workings. Within the event, there are talks, panels, the Star Awards, and a show floor packed with things to do and see, not least of which is the Indie Showcase.

In years past, some truly excellent titles have featured in the showcase, including Please, Touch the Artwork by Thomas Waterzooi, What The Golf? By Triband, and Heaven's Vault by the intriguing studio Inkle.

The ten Indie Showcase finalists for 2025 are:

Bioframe Outpost by Omni Systems

Dayjob Daydreams by Canteen

Faceminer by Wristwork

Forager by Passion Games and Crybaby Studio

Frankenstein's Monster by Tea Dunk Games

Grow Wild by Spectrum48

Hungry Horrors by Clumsy Bear Studio

Mythmatch by Team Artichoke

Robes and Wrinkles by Tombstone Studios

The Void Between by Key Compass

As the conference kicks off, these ten games are viewable to any number of developers, publishers, and more, offering numerous opportunities to the creators. At the end of the event, the Indie Showcase crowns one of the games as the overall winner. If you're attending, you can vote for your favorite to help it get the recognition it deserves.

Tickets are on sale now, and the event kicks off at the Brighton Hilton Metropole on July 8. Who knows, maybe you'll find your next favorite indie game at the show!