Use our exclusive Develop:Brighton discount code on your 2025 tickets

We have a discount code for Develop:Brighton tickets this year, so make sure you use it to save some money on your 2025 conference pass.

Develop:Brighton’s 2025 event is gearing up for a good show, and you can now register for tickets if you’re thinking about going. We recommend attending as it’s a place to learn, make connections, and immerse yourself in the gaming industry.

We have an exclusive discount code for you all – you can get 10% off your conference pass using the code YEBYRU at checkout. If you purchase a Supear Early Bird ticket, you can get even more money off the price making it an affordable day out.

You can get Super Early Bird tickets until April 9, and book any type of ticket at the official Develop site here. Ticket prices are also frozen from 2024, for the Super Early Bird and Early Bird options, so there are no surprise price rises.

Develop:Brighton, if you’re not sure, is a conference that brings together people from different areas of the gaming industry across developers, publishers, and more. There are roundtables to attend and an Indie BootCamp to help out smaller creators.

Preparation for this year’s event is already underway with entries open for the Develop:Star Awards and speaker submissions, you can nominate yourself or others for the awards if you like. 2025’s event looks to build on 2024’s record attendance, and perhaps we’ll see you there if you grab a ticket.

We hope to see some new indie games at this year’s show, or perhaps some upcoming Switch games that we can test out. In the meantime, we can also recommend some free mobile games for you to play as you travel to the event.

