Develop:Brighton welcomes Sam Lake as a speaker

Big news for 2025’s Develop:Brighton line-up – Remedy Entertainment’s Sam Lake descends on the conference to spread some wisdom in a fireside chat. The event is on in July, and we highly recommend you get a ticket and head down to soak up some industry information.

Sam Lake is a Creative Director at Remedy Entertainment, who you will know for titles including Max Payne, Alan Wake, and Control. He’s a legend in the gaming industry, and kicks off Develop:Brighton with the first keynote session. He will also receive the Star Award during the Develop:Star Awards show.

Sam’s talk is a fireside chat called ‘Remedy’s Sam Lake: 30 Years of Storytelling’, and will see him talk about his incredible career from beginnings as a writer in 1996, all the way to becoming a decorated, award-winning storyteller working on the iconic franchises under Remedy’s umbrella.

Develop:Brighton 2025 takes place between July 8 and 10 at the DoubleTree hotel by Hilton, Brighton Metropole. You can book tickets here, and don’t forget to use our discount code YEBYRU to save an extra 10% on your booking.

There are also still Super Early Bird rate tickets available until April 9 – these tickets save you a chunk of money, so get in while they’re still here.

Along with Sam Lake’s insightful chat, there are speakers from the likes of FuturLab, Sony, Frontier Developments, Google, and many more influential companies across the industry that you can listen to.

