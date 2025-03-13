We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Develop:Brighton reveals speakers for 2025’s event

Check out the official list of speakers at Develop:Brighton this year and what they’ll be talking about to help enthuse eager gamers.

DevelopBrighton speakers - a photo of three people on stage in front of a crowd
Develop:Brighton has confirmed its full lineup of speakers, including new tracks and roundtable events. Along with this, there’s more information about super early bird tickets for you keen cats.

The lineup of industry members doing talks this year is impressive. There are members of Frontier Developments, Ubisoft, Google, Safe in Our World, and even the University of Brighton to lend their expertise to eager ears.

The sessions cover art, audio, coding, discoverability, indie games, mobile games, a new track called performance, and much more this year. Some of the sessions on our list include ‘PowerWash Simulator: A Deep and Dirty Tech Dive’ with Peter Hansen of FuturLab, ‘30 years of Change – Now and Then’ by Ilari Kuittinen of Housemarque, and ‘Superpowers in Diversity: Managing Mental Health and Neurodiverse Teams for Success’ by Katherine Mould, Keywords Studios.

You can find a full list of all the speakers here, including where they work, and all the separate talks broken down into themed sections on this site here.

The aim of Develop:Brighton’s event is to provide a “practical take-away and vocational content” to help improve your skills. Along with the speaker sessions, there are roundtables and the Indie Bootcamp for more specific areas of expertise.

You can get super early bird tickets until April 9, where you can save up to 50%. Also, we have a Develop:Brighton discount code for you to use – when ordering a pass, use our code YEBYRU at checkout for an extra 10% off. You can purchase tickets here. Develop:Brighton takes place from 8-10 July, 2025 at the DoubleTree Hilton Hotel Brighton Metropole.

Will we see you there? If you need something to keep you occupied while you travel to Brighton, we recommend the best budget gaming phones and these free mobile games to play on the go.

