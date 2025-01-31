We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Develop: Brighton 2025 speaker submissions are open

If you’d like to talk at Develop: Brighton the speaker submissions are open, and the event welcomes everyone, regardless of your background.

Develop: Brighton 2025 speaker submissions: a woman stood at a podium talking
Kayleigh Partleton's Avatar

Published:

Develop: Brighton speaker submissions are open, meaning preparations for the event are in full swing, and if you want to be a part of it, now’s the time to act. You have until February 24 to submit your application, and if you have a good idea for a talk, Tandem Events would love to hear from you.

The event takes place between July 8-10 at the DoubleTree Brighton Metropole, so you have plenty of time to put your talk together if it’s accepted. Speaking of which, if you’d like to take part, you can head to the Develop: Brighton website and fill out the application form now. Remember, as long as you have a good idea, that’s all that matters – the size of the studio you come from, your background, and whether you’ve given a speech before doesn’t matter. This event is for everyone.

2025 is a big year for Develop: Brighton, as the conference is 20 years old, meaning it’s been bringing developers together and housing meaningful discussions for two decades. The event is known for its insightful keynotes, engaging talks, and presentations, covering all sorts of topics and sectors across the games industry, including indie, design, audio, and coding.

Beyond the talks and presentations, Develop: Brighton offers many networking opportunities through things like after-hours events – sometimes, it’s easier to form those connections in a non-formal setting. If you want to know what else the conference offers or you just want to stay up to date with the latest news, make sure you visit the official website.

YouTube Thumbnail

While you’re here, now is a good opportunity to check out some of the best Switch games and the best indie games.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, Dark Souls, Monopoly Go, Dead by Daylight, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to The Loadout and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.