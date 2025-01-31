Develop: Brighton 2025 speaker submissions are open

Develop: Brighton speaker submissions are open, meaning preparations for the event are in full swing, and if you want to be a part of it, now’s the time to act. You have until February 24 to submit your application, and if you have a good idea for a talk, Tandem Events would love to hear from you.

The event takes place between July 8-10 at the DoubleTree Brighton Metropole, so you have plenty of time to put your talk together if it’s accepted. Speaking of which, if you’d like to take part, you can head to the Develop: Brighton website and fill out the application form now. Remember, as long as you have a good idea, that’s all that matters – the size of the studio you come from, your background, and whether you’ve given a speech before doesn’t matter. This event is for everyone.

2025 is a big year for Develop: Brighton, as the conference is 20 years old, meaning it’s been bringing developers together and housing meaningful discussions for two decades. The event is known for its insightful keynotes, engaging talks, and presentations, covering all sorts of topics and sectors across the games industry, including indie, design, audio, and coding.

Beyond the talks and presentations, Develop: Brighton offers many networking opportunities through things like after-hours events – sometimes, it’s easier to form those connections in a non-formal setting. If you want to know what else the conference offers or you just want to stay up to date with the latest news, make sure you visit the official website.

