Tandem Events has announced that Develop:Brighton achieved record attendance earlier this month, with a 5% increase in attendees compared to last year’s event. At the same time, the organizers revealed that the game development conference is coming to Liverpool in November of this year for the first time.

Develop:Brighton 2024 was officially the largest conference in Develop’s nearly 20-year history, with 5,225 members of the UK game dev community making the trip to Brighton to learn from each other and show off their work. The number of floor exhibitors also increased, and speakers Shuhei Yoshida and Greg Rice developed Sony’s keynote to kick off the schedule of over 100 sessions.

Tandem Events’ Managing Director Andy Lane says, “The continued growth and success of Develop:Brighton shows the desire among the UK’s game industry’s best and brightest to gather for insightful talks and networking opportunities. Each year the number of attendees to Develop:Brighton and to Brighton itself combine to cement its position as the UK’s leading game developer conference.”

He continues, “It’s why we’re delighted to be bringing Develop to Liverpool this November for Develop:North, where delegates can look forward to everything they’ve come to expect from our conferences, so save the date!” Develop:North is a one-day version of Develop:Brighton that’s set to take place on November 14, 2024, at The Spine in Liverpool. This additional event will make it easier for game devs based in Scotland and the north of England to attend, network, and showcase their work.

That’s everything we know so far about Develop:North until registration opens in September. In the meantime, make sure you check out the Develop:Brighton indie showcase 2024 to find your next favorite game from the UK’s talented dev community.