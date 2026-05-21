Develop:Brighton's 2026 Star Awards shortlist features a lot of Clair Obscur

As we get closer to Develop:Brighton's conference, we're getting more information about the goings-on. Now, we've got the shortlists for the 2026 Star Awards, celebrating the last year in gaming and the achievements across the board.

Don't forget, if you're getting tickets, you can use our 10% off discount code at checkout. The code is YWSPNN - simply copy it and pop it in the discount box when buying your 2026 tickets!

Voting is now open, so you can register and cast your votes for your favorites in each category. You can see the full list of nominations here, but we've picked out some of our favorites below:

Best game

Blue Prince

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Dispatch

Ghost of Yōtei

Jurassic World Evolution 3

PEAK

Best visual art

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Dispatch

Ghost of Yōtei

Mafia: The Old Country

The Midnight Walk

Best mobile game

Grand Mountain Adventure 2

HITMAN World of Assassination (Mobile)

Mindset GO!

Pine Hearts

PowerWash Simulator

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Ghost of Yōtei, and Death Stranding 2: On the Beach are nominated for six awards each - though we're sure it'll be Clair Obscur that secures the wins. Dispatch has secured five nominations, while Peak and Jurassic World Evolution 3 have three. The winners of the Develop:Star Awards will be picked on July 15, during the ceremony.