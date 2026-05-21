Develop:Brighton's 2026 Star Awards shortlist features a lot of Clair Obscur

Check out which of 2025 and 2026’s excellent games made it to the Develop:Star Awards shortlist.

developstar awards 2026 - Gustave of Clair Obscur over a blurred background
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As we get closer to Develop:Brighton's conference, we're getting more information about the goings-on. Now, we've got the shortlists for the 2026 Star Awards, celebrating the last year in gaming and the achievements across the board.

Don't forget, if you're getting tickets, you can use our 10% off discount code at checkout. The code is YWSPNN - simply copy it and pop it in the discount box when buying your 2026 tickets!

Voting is now open, so you can register and cast your votes for your favorites in each category. You can see the full list of nominations here, but we've picked out some of our favorites below:

Best game

  • Blue Prince
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
  • Dispatch
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Jurassic World Evolution 3
  • PEAK

Best visual art

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
  • Dispatch
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Mafia: The Old Country
  • The Midnight Walk

Best mobile game

  • Grand Mountain Adventure 2
  • HITMAN World of Assassination (Mobile)
  • Mindset GO!
  • Pine Hearts
  • PowerWash Simulator
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Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Ghost of Yōtei, and Death Stranding 2: On the Beach are nominated for six awards each - though we're sure it'll be Clair Obscur that secures the wins. Dispatch has secured five nominations, while Peak and Jurassic World Evolution 3 have three. The winners of the Develop:Star Awards will be picked on July 15, during the ceremony.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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