This year’s Develop:Star Awards are open for entry

We all love a good award show, and we’re pleased to announce that entries for 2025’s Develop:Star Awards are now open. The award show takes place at the Brighton Dome, on July 9, 2025.

There are 17 categories in total, with three new awards this year – Best EDI Initiative, Best Marketing Campaign, and Best In-Game Accessibility. Entries are open until April 4, 2025. The shortlisted entries will get a big reveal in May 2025.

It’s free to enter, and if you do want to submit your own game, or do so on behalf of a company, you can submit to multiple categories. You can find detailed information on the Develop website here. There is a qualifying period, though, from April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025. Games released outside this will not count.

All of the Develop:Star Awards categories for 2025 are:

Best Studio

Best Game

Best Small Studio

Best Game Design

Best Mobile Game

Best Audio

Best Original IP

Best Visual Art

Best Narrative

Best Technical Innovation

Tomorrow’s Star

Supporting Star

Talent and Recruitment Star

Publishing Star

Best EDI Initiative – NEW

Best In-Game Accessibility – NEW

Best Marketing Campaign – NEW

2024 saw Larian Studios – you know, the team behind Baldur’s Gate 3 – scoop up Best Game, Best Studio, and Best Narrative, which were all well-deserved wins. Alan Wake 2 also got multiple wins with Best Visual Art and Best Audio.

As for judging the winners, Develop has a panel of professionals appointed by the awards team who will pass judgment across all categories, and create a shortlist of five finalists for each one. Then, voting opens where anyone who’s attended Develop in the last three years – or is registered for the 2025 event – can vote for finalists. You’ll be able to vote in May.

Perhaps we’ll see you at the show, and if you’re traveling, we recommend you get one of this year’s best gaming phones, and play some fantastic free mobile games on it to occupy your time.