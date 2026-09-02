Devil Fruit Arena codes September 2026

Use our Devil Fruit Arena codes to bag some free yen and exclusive titles in this PvP arena game. Like many other Roblox experiences, this one draws from the iconic Devil Fruits of the One Piece universe, letting you take on wacky powers to overcome world bosses and top the leaderboards.

We look for new Devil Fruit Arena codes regularly, so bookmark this page and check back soon for more freebies. It's much easier than looking for them yourself.

Here are all the new Devil Fruit Arena codes:

SAF - 250 yen

- 250 yen CREWMATE - 'Loyal' title

For even more freebies in the best Roblox games, check out our list of Roblox codes next.

How do I redeem Devil Fruit Arena codes?

Redeeming Devil Fruit Arena codes is super easy. All you have to do is:

Open Devil Fruit Arena in Roblox

Tap the Settings button

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies!

What are Devil Fruit Arena codes?

Devil Fruit Arena codes are special passwords that unlock in-game rewards for free. The developer, Blackbox Games, gives out codes to thank players for their support, offering free currency, titles, and more. Codes tend to coincide with major game updates, social milestones, and bug fixes, so simply keep playing the game, and we'll get more codes down the line.

Is there a Devil Fruit Arena Discord server?

Yes, the developers for Devil Fruit Arena have a Discord server. You can join the Blackbox Games server by clicking here to get the latest information on Devil Fruit Arena and the studio's other games.

How do I get more Devil Fruit Arena codes?

The easiest way to get more Devil Fruit Arena codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. Although the official Discord server has a codes channel, you can't always rely on these to stay up to date, whereas we dedicate time to finding and verifying codes on your behalf. You can also follow the studio on X or join its Roblox group.