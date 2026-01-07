Devil Hunter clans guide

Regardless of which path you take, you need to know how the Devil Hunter clan system works to ensure you become as strong as possible. There are multiple options to consider, and they all come with their own unique benefits that can give you an advantage on the battlefield. That's why we're here, so you can work out which clan is the best for you, along with explaining how to unlock them.

Our help doesn't stop here, mind you, as we have a Devil Hunter codes guide, where you can find valuable freebies to give you a helping hand in-game.

Here's everything you need to know about Devil Hunter clans:

What are Devil Hunter clans?

Clans are an important mechanic that can enhance your performance with powerful buffs, and they all fall under one of four categories:

Slayer clans

Demon passives

Moon ranks

Hybrids

Naturally, some clans are much rarer than others and therefore offer better perks. Plus, the four different categories have different specialities, so you need to consider how you want to approach your adventure to ensure you get the best build possible, and clans are a huge part of that.

All Devil Hunter Slayer clans

Slayer clans are the option for human players, specializing in boosts to stamina, buffs, speed, and breathing damage. In the table below, you can see the available slayer clans, along with their rarity and benefits:

Clan Rarity Buffs Agatsuma Rare 20% chance of a static discharge when landing a hit

A 1.15x increase in attack speed

Bonus to lightning damage

Twice the dash distance Rengoku Rare An extra 50 constitution

A reduction in cooldown for fire skills

A 1.2x increase in flame damage

Fire attacks get a burn DoT Tokito Rare 50% longer i-frames when you dodge

Better evasion

1.15 x increase to speed

Mist invisibility, which has a three-second cooldown Tomioka Rare You get an extra 0.3 seconds to parry

Reduction in stamina cost

Counterattack damage increases by 30% Ubuyashiki Rare Fully mini-map vision

Allies near you get a 10% damage increase

You get an additional 20% from quest rewards

A 1.3x increase in EXP gain Kamado Mythical Massive increase to stamina regeneration

Completely immune to burns

Deal 1.25x damage to demons

Enemies can't regenerate when you attack them

All Devil Hunter demon passives

For demons, clans work in the way of passive mutations, and we have them all below with the chances of you getting them when you roll for them:

Passive mutation Roll chances Buffs Deceleration 95% Slows down opponents on hit Poison blood 95% All damage you inflict poisons enemies Sharp claws 95% You inflict bleed on a knockback and have a 20% increase in damage Strong body 95% An extra 35 constitution Binding chains 5% You bind your enemy after four consecutive hits Cryokinesis 5% You inflict frost damage and can freeze/slow down your enemies Mind game 5% You create a decoy when hit and can turn invisible

All Devil Hunter moon ranks

Moon ranks are the second system for demons, as you need to climb up the ranks of the organization that you belong to. Depending on your rank, you get an increase to HP and attack:

Moon rank HP and attack How to obtain Lower Moon Six 1.1x Finish kill missions Lower Moon Five 1.15x Defeat more than 50 slayers Lower Moon Four 1.20x Defeat more than 100 slayers Lower Moon Three 1.25x Defeat more than 200 slayers Lower Moon Two 1.28x Defeat more than 300 slayers Lower Moon One 1.33x Defeat more than 500 slayers and get arena wins Upper Moon Six 1.47x Challenge the existing rank holders Upper Moon Five 1.5x Defeat Upper Moon Six Upper Moon Four 1.53x Defeat Upper Moon Five Upper Moon Three 1.56x Defeat Upper Moon Four Upper Moon Two 1.6x Defeat Upper Moon Three Upper Moon One 1.65x Defeat everyone

How do Devil Hunter hybrid clans work?

Devil Hunter hybrids operate very differently when it comes to clans, as they're not really clans; it just comes down to which hybrid you want to be. You simply replace your human heart with the devil heart that you like, which leads to some great perks, such as:

Blood regeneration through combat

Unique abilities and transformations

Consume corpses to restore energy

Accelerated healing

However, this does come at some costs:

No more access to human contracts

Permanent transformation

An entirely different approach to combat

How do I unlock new Devil Hunter clans?

Unlocking new clans depends on which category the clan falls under. So, you can roll for the slayer clans and the demon passives, while moon ranks are only obtainable through your hard work and accomplishing tasks. Meanwhile, you can only become a hybrid by getting the heart of your desired devil - it's essential to be sure about the heart you use, as, while you can change your clan in other categories, hybrid choices are permanent.