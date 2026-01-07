Devil Hunter clans guide

Regardless of which path you take, you need to know how the Devil Hunter clan system works to ensure you become as strong as possible. There are multiple options to consider, and they all come with their own unique benefits that can give you an advantage on the battlefield. That's why we're here, so you can work out which clan is the best for you, along with explaining how to unlock them.
Here's everything you need to know about Devil Hunter clans:
What are Devil Hunter clans?
Clans are an important mechanic that can enhance your performance with powerful buffs, and they all fall under one of four categories:
- Slayer clans
- Demon passives
- Moon ranks
- Hybrids
Naturally, some clans are much rarer than others and therefore offer better perks. Plus, the four different categories have different specialities, so you need to consider how you want to approach your adventure to ensure you get the best build possible, and clans are a huge part of that.
All Devil Hunter Slayer clans
Slayer clans are the option for human players, specializing in boosts to stamina, buffs, speed, and breathing damage. In the table below, you can see the available slayer clans, along with their rarity and benefits:
|Clan
|Rarity
|Buffs
|Agatsuma
|Rare
|
|Rengoku
|Rare
|
|Tokito
|Rare
|
|Tomioka
|Rare
|
|Ubuyashiki
|Rare
|
|Kamado
|Mythical
|
All Devil Hunter demon passives
For demons, clans work in the way of passive mutations, and we have them all below with the chances of you getting them when you roll for them:
|Passive mutation
|Roll chances
|Buffs
|Deceleration
|95%
|Slows down opponents on hit
|Poison blood
|95%
|All damage you inflict poisons enemies
|Sharp claws
|95%
|You inflict bleed on a knockback and have a 20% increase in damage
|Strong body
|95%
|An extra 35 constitution
|Binding chains
|5%
|You bind your enemy after four consecutive hits
|Cryokinesis
|5%
|You inflict frost damage and can freeze/slow down your enemies
|Mind game
|5%
|You create a decoy when hit and can turn invisible
All Devil Hunter moon ranks
Moon ranks are the second system for demons, as you need to climb up the ranks of the organization that you belong to. Depending on your rank, you get an increase to HP and attack:
|Moon rank
|HP and attack
|How to obtain
|Lower Moon Six
|1.1x
|Finish kill missions
|Lower Moon Five
|1.15x
|Defeat more than 50 slayers
|Lower Moon Four
|1.20x
|Defeat more than 100 slayers
|Lower Moon Three
|1.25x
|Defeat more than 200 slayers
|Lower Moon Two
|1.28x
|Defeat more than 300 slayers
|Lower Moon One
|1.33x
|Defeat more than 500 slayers and get arena wins
|Upper Moon Six
|1.47x
|Challenge the existing rank holders
|Upper Moon Five
|1.5x
|Defeat Upper Moon Six
|Upper Moon Four
|1.53x
|Defeat Upper Moon Five
|Upper Moon Three
|1.56x
|Defeat Upper Moon Four
|Upper Moon Two
|1.6x
|Defeat Upper Moon Three
|Upper Moon One
|1.65x
|Defeat everyone
How do Devil Hunter hybrid clans work?
Devil Hunter hybrids operate very differently when it comes to clans, as they're not really clans; it just comes down to which hybrid you want to be. You simply replace your human heart with the devil heart that you like, which leads to some great perks, such as:
- Blood regeneration through combat
- Unique abilities and transformations
- Consume corpses to restore energy
- Accelerated healing
However, this does come at some costs:
How do I unlock new Devil Hunter clans?
Unlocking new clans depends on which category the clan falls under. So, you can roll for the slayer clans and the demon passives, while moon ranks are only obtainable through your hard work and accomplishing tasks. Meanwhile, you can only become a hybrid by getting the heart of your desired devil - it's essential to be sure about the heart you use, as, while you can change your clan in other categories, hybrid choices are permanent.