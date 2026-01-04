Are there any Devil Hunter codes?

If you’re looking to redeem new Roblox Devil Hunter codes for free yen and lineage spins, you’re in the same boat as us.

Devil Hunter codes: A Public Safety employee with a PT logo on their shirt in front of a Christmas tree
To become as strong (and unhinged) as Denji or Power, you'll need some Devil Hunter codes, which is where this guide comes in. As the game enters playtesting, we're searching all over for any hint of reward codes to stock up on useful items.

We check regularly to see if there are any Devil Hunters codes yet, and how to redeem them when they do arrive, so make sure to bookmark this page and come back soon.

Are there any Devil Hunter codes?

There are currently no Devil Hunter codes. We expect the developer, Devil Hunter May Cry, to add some in the future, though, as one message in the Discord server says, "We'll be giving out a code to compensate," and the game's page also promises a code for reaching 10k likes.

How do I redeem Devil Hunter codes?

There is no way to redeem codes in Devil Hunter. Much like the codes themselves, we expect the developer to add a redemption system soon.

Is there a Devil Hunter Discord server?

Yes, there is an official Devil Hunter Discord server. You can join it by clicking here, but be aware that verification might take some time as the game has surged in popularity.

Devil Hunter codes: A screenshot of the Devil Hunter Discord server invite with a PT logo in the top right corner

Is there a Devil Hunter Trello?

Yes, there is a Devil Hunter Trello board. You can find it by clicking here to learn more about the game's various NPCs, progression, talents, and lineages.

