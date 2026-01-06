Devil Hunter contract guide

All of you Chainsaw Man fans out there should be very familiar with how Devil Hunter contracts work, but we're here to talk you through absolutely everything you need to know about them anyway. There are a few things to consider before entering a contract with a devil, and that's assuming you're even in a position to make one, as only one specific race can enter into these agreements.

Regardless of what you can get out of a contract, it doesn't hurt to check out our Devil Hunter codes guide, as it's full of valuable freebies, and you don't need to make any sacrifices to redeem them.

Here's everything you need to know about Devil Hunter contracts:

What is a Devil Hunter contract?

A contract is a supernatural agreement between humans and devils, so to form one in Devil Hunter, you must be a human - you can't be a devil or fiend if you want to go down this route. Essentially, the contract enables you to use the devil's abilities. Let's take Aki as an example. In Chainsaw Man, he has an agreement with the Fox Devil (which he later loses), the Curse Devil, and the Future Devil, and he's able to use abilities from them in a fight. For instance, he can summon the Fox Devil's head to eat his enemies, something you can do in-game if you enter the Devil Hunter Fox Devil contract.

However, while it's exciting to get such powerful abilities, contracts work both ways - you can't get all the benefits; the devil wants something, too. You need to make a sacrifice to form the agreement, which can include cutting your life short or offering up a limb.

All Devil Hunter contracts

In the table below, we list all of the available contracts you can form, along with the sacrifices you need to make and the abilities you get for doing so.

Devil Rarity Location Sacrifice Ability Sea Cucumber Common Free roam Arm Acid projectiles Bat Common Free roam None AoE/mobility wings Leech Common Free roam Heart Life Leech (passive healing) Mantis Uncommon Free roam Combat trial (you need to defeat the Mantis Devil in a battle by dealing more than 70% damage to it while only conceding 10% damage to yourself) Speed boost and slash attacks Tomato Rare Free roam None Plant-based abilities Cursed Legendary Floor Zero Lifespan A cursed sword that executes a single target Future Special Floor Zero 30 eyes Future Sight counter that gives you i-frames Ghost Rare Raid boss Right arm or eye Ghost Choke and Ghost Punch Zombie Common Raid boss None Can summon and manage minions Fish Uncommon Shrine Worm carcass Water-based abilities Fox Rare Shrine Right eye and flesh Kon summon Frog Uncommon Shrine Fly fiend head AoE head bite attack Mold Rare Shrine Ten human legs Spread decay and effects Snak Rare Shrine 20 hearts Spit, swallow, and store enemies Stone Rare Shrine body parts Petrification

What sacrifices do I need to make for a Devil Hunter contract?

As you can see from the above table, there's a variety of sacrifices that you may need to make to secure your contract, and you can split them into three categories:

RC (regenerative cells)

Body parts

Lifespan and health

How do I farm Devil Hunter contract materials?

You may notice that some sacrifices require you to hand over 20 hearts or 30 eyes, but there are ways to get more of the materials that you need to secure your contract faster. For instance, you can:

Get devil flesh from farming zombie raids

Collect contract drops and other things from bosses

Consume humans to get RC

Collect yen for defeating other players.

You also have the option to head to the Black Market behind the painting in the hatch shop, with its inventory refreshing every 15 minutes, making it worth frequent visits if you're after items such as:

Rare weapons

Contract materials (hearts, eyes, etc.)

Devil erasers

What happens if I break a Devil Hunter contract?

You die. Yeah, it's as simple as that. Breaking any existing contract results in your demise, and it's permanent, meaning you need to start all over again with complete stat resets. So, you need to choose your contracts wisely and be sure to deliver on your end of the bargain.

However, there's a caveat: you can get a devil eraser, which not only lets you reset a contract but also restores any body parts you sacrificed for it. As we already mentioned, you can get these from the Black Market.

What is the best Devil Hunter contract?

That's a loaded question, because there are several things to consider before entering a contract. The best agreement for you may well be an awful choice for someone else. For instance, if you favor aggression and adopt an offensive strategy in combat, the Fox Devil is a fantastic option for you, whereas those of you who think defense is the best offense should consider the likes of the Future Devil.

Next, you need to think about what each devil wants from you as part of your contract. Some require a permanent sacrifice that affects gameplay. For instance, if you sacrifice your right eye, you'll have a drop in accuracy, while the loss of your arm changes certain attack animations that can have dire consequences, so you need to be sure that everything works for you.

How do I use Devil Hunter contracts to become a fiend?

If you want to go from human to fiend, contracts can help you achieve this. If you have three contracts with the same type of devil, you can speak to the injured fiend NPC and then pay 10k yen to become a fiend. However, it's important to remember that fiends cannot create contracts, meaning you can't sign anymore, so you have to be certain that you're happy with the abilities you have.