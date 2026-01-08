How to get a Devil Hunter devil eraser and what it does

Looking to switch up your playstyle? We're here to help. In Devil Hunter, devil erasers are a valuable item that you can use to reset your contract, and even restore any body parts you've sacrificed in the process.

This is pretty handy if you fancy a change or decide that your current setup doesn't work for you, especially considering the hefty penalty that comes with breaking a Devil Hunter contract any other way. In this guide, we teach you how to get your hands on a devil eraser and how to use it, so you can try out an exciting new contract whenever you please.

What is a Devil Hunter devil eraser?

A devil eraser is a consumable item that you can use to reset your contract. It also restores any body parts that you sacrificed in order to sign that contract. You can only use each devil eraser once, so you'll need to get another one if you want to change again later.

If you choose to break your contract instead of using a devil eraser to reset it, your character instantly dies. This death is permanent, too, meaning you have to start over with a fresh character - which is why devil erasers are so important!

How do I get a Devil Hunter devil eraser?

You can purchase a devil eraser from the Black Market for three scars, 300k yen, or 300 Robux. The Black Market is located behind a shutter under the bridge at the end of Yuugata-dori street. If you need extra help finding it, you can open your phone and look out for the Black Market marker in the distance.

The devil eraser is an epic rarity item and isn't guaranteed to be in stock, but the Black Market's shop stock refreshes every 15 minutes, so you can always check back later. You can also pay 160 Robux to manually restock the shop at any time. (Note, the Black Market also stocks the wipe token item, which you can use to wipe your stats. To learn more about this, you can check out our guide on how to wipe in Devil Hunter.)

Alternatively, our Devil Hunter codes list offers a variety of in-game items and rerolls, including devil erasers, so be sure to keep an eye on those.

How do I use a Devil Hunter devil eraser?

To use a devil eraser, you must equip it to an item slot from your inventory. Then you simply need to hit that item slot and tap to use, as you would any other item. However, as we mentioned above, it instantly resets your contract, and you can only use each devil eraser once, so make sure you only use it when you're ready.