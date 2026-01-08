Devil Hunter devils and crafting

While the aim of the game here is to chase down the Devil Hunter devils for XP, contracts, and pure vibes, you can also use their drops to your advantage and craft some items. Check out the list below of all available devils, and the craftable items that use their, uh, body parts.

Make sure to use the new Devil Hunter codes to get some extra items in the game to help you out, including rerolls, yen, and even devils themselves.

All Devil Hunter devils

To help you hunt down these devils, you'll need to head out into the city. Some can be found in the overworld, whereas others you'll need to find a specific NPC and grab a contract to access them. We have a full list of Devil Hunter contracts here showing how to find them and what you need to sacrifice to them.

Devil Rarity Rat Common Ant Common Tomato Common Sea cucumber Common Fish Common Zombie Common Fly Common Mantis Uncommon Leech Uncommon Frog Uncommon Stone Uncommon Yurei Uncommon Bat Uncommon Octopus Rare Ghost Rare Fox Contract only Mold Contract only Curse Contract only Snake Contract only Future Contract only

What is crafting in Devil Hunter?

In Devil Hunter, you may notice that you pick up bits of devils. Maybe an arm, a leg - you name it, you may get it. These pieces can be used to craft certain items in the game or be used as a sacrifice.

Here are the items you can craft:

Weapons

Weapon Rarity Materials Fox Blade Rare Fox Devil parts Phantom Blade Rare Ghost Devil parts Snake Venom Blade Epic Snake Devil parts

Armor

Armor Rarity Materials Ethereal Armor Rare Ghost Devil parts Fox Armor Rare Fox Devil parts Snake Scale Armor Epic Snake Devil parts

Some recipes name specific devil parts, so you'll need to hunt that exact type. Other common and rare materials come from chests, shops, and less-specific enemies.