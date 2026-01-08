Devil Hunter devils and crafting

Wondering how many Devil Hunter devils there are? Or what you can craft using their body parts? We’ve got a full list here.

devil hunter devils - a character wearing a suit in a city
While the aim of the game here is to chase down the Devil Hunter devils for XP, contracts, and pure vibes, you can also use their drops to your advantage and craft some items. Check out the list below of all available devils, and the craftable items that use their, uh, body parts.

All Devil Hunter devils

To help you hunt down these devils, you'll need to head out into the city. Some can be found in the overworld, whereas others you'll need to find a specific NPC and grab a contract to access them. We have a full list of Devil Hunter contracts here showing how to find them and what you need to sacrifice to them.

Devil Rarity
Rat Common
Ant Common
Tomato Common
Sea cucumber Common
Fish Common
Zombie Common
Fly Common
Mantis Uncommon
Leech Uncommon
Frog Uncommon
Stone Uncommon
Yurei Uncommon
Bat Uncommon
Octopus Rare
Ghost Rare
Fox Contract only
Mold Contract only
Curse Contract only
Snake Contract only
Future Contract only

devil hunter devils - a dead, strawberry-shaped devil on a pavement

What is crafting in Devil Hunter?

In Devil Hunter, you may notice that you pick up bits of devils. Maybe an arm, a leg - you name it, you may get it. These pieces can be used to craft certain items in the game or be used as a sacrifice.

Here are the items you can craft:

Weapons

Weapon Rarity Materials
Fox Blade Rare Fox Devil parts
Phantom Blade Rare Ghost Devil parts
Snake Venom Blade Epic Snake Devil parts

Armor

Armor Rarity Materials
Ethereal Armor Rare Ghost Devil parts
Fox Armor Rare Fox Devil parts
Snake Scale Armor Epic Snake Devil parts

Some recipes name specific devil parts, so you'll need to hunt that exact type. Other common and rare materials come from chests, shops, and less-specific enemies.

